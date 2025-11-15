Uganda Breweries trains over 150 Boda Boda Riders on road safety, donates protective gear

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | In a significant step towards reducing motorcycle-related fatalities and injuries on Uganda’s roads, Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) has trained and donated safety gear to over 150 boda boda operators in Luzira, Kampala.

The initiative, conducted as part of UBL’s Safety Awareness Week, provided comprehensive road safety training and equipped riders with essential protective gear to enhance their visibility and safety during daily operations.

The training and donation come at a critical time when motorcycle accidents continue to pose the greatest threat to road safety in Uganda.

The Uganda Police Force Annual Crime Report 2024 reveals that motorcyclists remain the most vulnerable road users, with 1,720 motorcyclist fatalities, a 13.2% increase from 2023. Including motorcycle passengers, total motorcycle-related deaths reached 2,396, nearly 47% of all road traffic deaths in the country.

Overall, 5,144 people died in road crashes in 2024, marking a 7% rise from 2023, with total casualties at 25,808. The report identifies careless overtaking and speeding as the primary causes of road crashes, accounting for 44.5% of incidents.

The economic impact remains devastating, with the United Nations Road Safety Performance Review estimating the annual cost of road crashes at approximately UGX 4.4 trillion (USD 1.2 billion), representing 5% of Uganda’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

During the event, the Boda Boda operators underwent intensive training on road safety measures and received a refresher course on traffic rules and regulations. The training covered critical aspects, including defensive riding techniques, proper use of safety equipment, traffic sign recognition, safe overtaking procedures, speed management, and the importance of compliance with traffic laws.

Following the training session, each participant received a helmet and a high-visibility reflector jacket to ensure their safety while conducting their daily operations. Equipment has been proven to significantly reduce fatality rates in motorcycle accidents.

At the event, Anthony Alozie, the Supply Chain Director at Uganda Breweries Limited, highlighted that the Boda Boda road safety campaign is part of UBL’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) path towards a sustainable and inclusive world by 2030.

“We consider health and safety as a fundamental human right. This initiative falls under our ‘Doing Business the Right Way from Grain to Glass’ pillar. I am glad that participants have taken part in comprehensive training on road safety measures and a refresher course on traffic rules, which we believe will greatly improve safety on our roads. By equipping riders with knowledge and protective equipment, we aim to contribute to reversing the troubling upward trend in motorcycle fatalities,” Alozie stated.

He also highlighted the safety measures in place at the brewery that have made UBL a safety benchmark in the manufacturing sector, with consistent recognition and awards by regulators.

“Uganda Breweries has fostered a strong safety culture internally, which is a result of consistent effort and engagement from leadership down to employees. We ensure mandatory wearing of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) at work, our employees undergo regular world-class safety and health training, we are consistently upgrading and servicing our machinery to ensure safety and we have a dedicated team that enforces safety protocols to ensure measures are adhered to. We also have strict regulations in place around drinking alcohol, including the use of breathalyzer test kits to prevent alcohol from impacting workplace safety, despite being an alcohol company. As a result, we have had 14 and 17 years of “no lost time” at our brewery and the spirits plant (International Distillers Uganda – IDU), respectively,” Alozie noted.

The Director of Traffic and Road Safety, Uganda Police Force, AIGP Lawrence Niwabiine, commended UBL’s initiative for safer road use, stating,

“We appreciate Uganda Breweries Limited for this timely intervention. Boda Boda operators are critical stakeholders in road safety, and such partnerships between the private sector and law enforcement are essential in our fight against road carnage. We call upon other corporate organizations to emulate this example and join us in creating safer roads for all Ugandans.”

Hakim Wanswadhee, a boda boda cyclist from Luzira stage, expressed gratitude towards Uganda Breweries for its intervention in keeping them safe on the road.

“I am grateful that I was part of today’s training and that I have received protective gear, which will go a long way in protecting me while I do my day-to-day job as I look for money to provide for my family. We see our colleagues dying on the roads every week, and this training has opened our eyes to many risks we didn’t realize we were taking. I encourage my fellow riders who have been in this training to take their lives more seriously because road safety is for our own benefit, our passengers’ safety, and our families’ future.”

The Boda Boda road safety initiative is part of UBL’s broader commitment to promoting a culture of safety among employees and the wider community, whether working on site, at home, or on the road.

The training follows the recognition of boda boda riders as a mobility enabler in Uganda during the SO UG SO 60 anniversary campaign of Uganda Waragi- a celebration of purely Ugandan experiences.

With motorcyclists and their passengers now accounting for nearly half of all road deaths in Uganda, initiatives like UBL’s training and equipment donation represent crucial interventions that could save hundreds of lives annually while supporting the livelihoods of Boda Boda operators who serve as the backbone of Uganda’s informal transport system.