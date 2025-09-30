Uganda Baati to showcase building solutions at UMA trade fair

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Baati Limited (UBL) has confirmed its participation in the 31st Uganda International Trade Fair, which will run from October 2 to 12, 2025, at the UMA Show Grounds in Lugogo, it said in a news write-up shared on Sept.29.

The trade fair, organized by the Uganda Manufacturers Association (UMA), is one of the largest exhibitions in the country, attracting over 1,500 exhibitors annually. This year’s event will be held under the theme: “Sustainable Industrialization for Inclusive Growth, Employment, and Wealth Creation.”

Uganda Baati will leverage the platform to not only showcase its innovative roofing and construction products but also highlight its commitment to providing sustainable building solutions that support Ugandan families, communities, and businesses.

Visitors to the Uganda Baati booth will have the opportunity to explore a wide range of premium roofing profiles, including Lifestile, Orientile, Romantile, Versatile, Covermax, Resincot, and Dumuzas, along with essential accessories such as roof nails, ridges, and valleys. The company will also present its engineered solutions, including SAFBUILD, ULTRASPAN, and SAFCOOL, designed to meet the diverse needs of modern construction.

Jackie Tahakanizibwa, the head of external and corporate affairs at Uganda Baati, emphasized the company’s dedication to customer engagement and education.

“The Uganda International Trade Fair allows us to bring Uganda Baati’s solutions to life. Our aim is for every visitor to leave our booth not only impressed by our products but also empowered with knowledge, confidence, and practical ideas to make informed, long-term building decisions,” she said.

One of the key highlights at the Uganda Baati booth will be expert advisory sessions, where engineers, sales professionals, and technical specialists will provide personalized guidance to a variety of visitors — from homeowners planning their first builds to contractors managing large-scale projects.

To make the experience more interactive and fun, Uganda Baati will host a “Lucky Q&A Hour” at select times each day. Walk-in visitors who participate will have a chance to win branded goodies while gaining a deeper understanding of the company’s product range. Beyond the excitement, this initiative is aimed at empowering customers with knowledge, enabling them to make smarter, well-informed building decisions.

Uganda Baati’s participation in the fair reflects its ongoing commitment to strengthening brand visibility, maintaining market leadership, and supporting communities through durable, innovative, and sustainable building solutions.