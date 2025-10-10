Uganda Baati crowned best exhibitor in building, construction, and housing at UMA Trade Fair

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Baati emerged as a standout performer at the 31st Uganda International Trade Fair, earning top honours for its leadership and innovation in the building and construction sector. The company was awarded the title of Best Sector Exhibitor in Building, Construction and Housing Technology, underscoring its longstanding commitment to industrial excellence and contribution to Uganda’s development.

Matia Kasaija, Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, presented the award to Uganda Baati’s Chief Executive Officer, George Arodi, and his executive team. Speaking at the ceremony on behalf of the President of Uganda, Hon. Kasaija applauded Uganda Baati for its pivotal role in driving industrial growth and innovation. “Uganda Baati has for more than 60 years been a pillar in the building and construction sector. Such companies exemplify the resilience, innovation, and local value addition that drive Uganda’s development agenda,” he said.

The annual Uganda Manufacturers Association (UMA) Trade Fair, the country’s leading industrial and business exhibition, featured over 1,500 exhibitors representing diverse sectors including manufacturing, ICT, agriculture, energy, and construction. Held under the theme “Sustainable Industrialization for Inclusive Growth, Employment, and Wealth Creation,” the event served as a vital platform for showcasing products, facilitating business matchmaking, and fostering engagement between industry players, policymakers, and consumers.

At the fair, Uganda Baati showcased its extensive range of roofing and building solutions — including Lifestile, Orientile, Versatile, Covermax, Resincot, Dumuzas, Safbuild, Ultraspan, and Safcool — highlighting its focus on sustainable construction, customer-centric innovation, and technical expertise. Visitors were drawn to the company’s booth for live demonstrations, consultations with engineers, and insights into tailored solutions for homeowners and industrial clients alike.

CEO George Arodi expressed pride in the recognition and appreciation for the platform the UMA Trade Fair provides. “Participating in the UMA Trade Fair is always a highlight for us because it allows us to connect directly with our customers, partners, and communities. It’s a space to learn, share, and demonstrate how innovation and teamwork continue to drive our success,” he said.

Uganda Baati’s recognition at this year’s fair reinforces its position as a frontrunner in the construction and manufacturing industries. As Uganda accelerates its industrialization and infrastructure development agenda, the company continues to stand out as a trusted partner in building durable and sustainable environments across the nation.