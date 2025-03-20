Uganda Airlines hosts special Iftar dinner, celebrates unity and diversity

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | In a heartwarming celebration of unity, diversity, and shared values, Uganda Airlines recently hosted a special Iftar dinner, bringing together distinguished guests, stakeholders, and friends to mark the holy month of Ramadan. The event, held in the spirit of reflection and compassion, underscored the airline’s commitment to fostering connections that transcend borders and cultures.

Adedayo Olawuyi, the chief commercial officer extended a warm welcome to all attendees.

“Assalamu Alaikum and a warm welcome to this special Iftar dinner hosted by Uganda Airlines,” Olawuyi said, expressing immense pleasure and gratitude for the opportunity to gather on such an auspicious occasion.

The holy month of Ramadan, a time of devotion and community, served as the perfect backdrop for the event, which highlighted the importance of solidarity and togetherness.

Uganda Airlines, known for its dedication to more than just air travel, aims to be a true partner in progress. The airline’s mission goes beyond connecting destinations; it seeks to build bridges between cultures and communities.

“Tonight’s gathering is a testament to these enduring principles,” he said, emphasizing the rich tapestry of diversity that defines the airline’s stakeholder family. This diversity, the speaker added, is a source of strength that propels the airline toward a future of shared success.

Looking ahead, the airline acknowledged the challenges and opportunities that lie on the horizon. However, with collective effort, unwavering commitment, and a shared vision, Uganda Airlines is confident in its ability to continue soaring to new heights. The airline remains dedicated to delivering exceptional service, enhancing connectivity, and contributing to the socio-economic development of Uganda.

The event also served as an opportunity to express gratitude to the stakeholders, partners, and team members who have played a critical role in the airline’s journey thus far.

“Your support, trust, and collaboration are the cornerstones of our success,” the he said, thanking attendees for their continued partnership.

The Iftar dinner hosted by Uganda Airlines was not just a celebration of Ramadan but also a reflection of the airline’s core values: unity, diversity, and a commitment to building a brighter future for all. As the airline continues to navigate the skies, it remains grounded in the principles that bring people together, making it a true partner in progress.