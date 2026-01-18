Uganda: 50 NUP Supporters Arrested Following Election-Related Violence in Nakaseke

Nakaseke, Uganda | URN | Police in Nakaseke District have arrested 50 supporters of the National Unity Platform (NUP) following violent protests over the parliamentary election results.

The unrest followed the announcement on Friday night that Charles Nsereko Basajjassubi of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) had been elected MP for Nakaseke South, polling 30,279 votes to defeat incumbent Paulson Luttamaguzi Ssemakula, who received 18,123 votes.

In Nakaseke Central, State Minister for Kampala Metropolitan Affairs Kyofatogabye Kabuye was declared the winner after defeating incumbent Allan Mayanja Ssebunya of NUP. Kabuye garnered 13,678 votes, while Ssebunya received 8,178 votes.

The results triggered anger among supporters of the losing candidates. Between 11:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m., NUP supporters in Kiwoko town gathered at the arch for MP-elect Kabuye Kyofatogabye and attempted to set it on fire.

They also destroyed local chapati kiosks, using timber to light fires. Security forces, including UPDF soldiers and police, intervened to disperse the crowd.

Protesters retreated to the outskirts of Kiwoko town, where they destroyed an electricity transformer at Butikwa village and damaged four electric poles, leaving parts of the area without power.

In Nakaseke town, supporters of Luttamaguzi Ssemakula set fire to a local cinema owned by an NRM supporter identified as Samadu and damaged a military vehicle during demonstrations against the election results.

Sam Twiineamazima, the Savannah Regional Police spokesperson, confirmed that the rowdy protesters were dispersed and 50 youths were arrested. They are currently detained in various police stations in Nakaseke pending charges related to property destruction and violence.

“The situation is now calm following the protests in Luwero and Nakaseke. Shops have reopened in major town councils,” Twiineamazima said.

In Luwero town council, 34 NUP supporters remain in custody following protests on Thursday night, during which at least three people were reportedly shot dead as police attempted to disperse crowds.