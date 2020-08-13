Thursday , August 13 2020
Covid-19 Image

UGANDA: 21 new COVID cases, 11 fatalities

The Independent August 13, 2020 COVID-19 Updates, NEWS 1 Comment

A health worker takes a sample from a truck driver undergoing a test for COVID-19 in Malaba. FILE PHOTO

UPDATE

🔺 August 12th – new COVID-19 cases 21
🔺 Total confirmed cases 1,353.
🔺 8 new cases are from Malaba point of entry
🔺 12 new cases are contacts and community alerts.

🔹 Total Deaths: 11
🔸Total Recoveries: 1,141
🔹Samples from Points of Entry tested today:2,871
🔸Samples from community and contacts: 1,147
🔹Samples tested today: 4,108

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Health has today registered 2 new COVID-19 deaths bring the total number to 11 in Uganda.

The two fatalities are residents of Kampala metropolitan area: A 60 year old male of Indian origin who passed on at International Hospital Kampala (IHK) and a 55 year old old Ugandan male who passed on while admitted in ICU at Mulago Hospital. They both presented signs and symptoms of COVID-19 prior to their deaths.

Similarly, the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in Uganda has risen to 1,353 today after 21 samples tested positive yesterday.

8 of the new cases are truck drivers who arrived from Kenya via Malaba border. 3 are contacts of previously confirmed cases in Kampala and 1 a returnee from South Sudan.

Of the 9 new community alerts, 5 are from Kampala and 4 from Masaka, Kasese, Luweero and Iganga.

Additionally, 28 foreign truck drivers were sent back to their countries of origin after testing positive for the virus.

