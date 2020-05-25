UGANDA: 14 new cases of COVID

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Fourteen new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed bringing the number of confirmed Ugandan nationals to 212.

All the new cases are previous contacts of truck drivers who were under quarantine at the time that they were tested. The new cases were part of 1,739 samples that were tested yesterday.

According to the Ministry of health, over 1500 people are under quarantine at 150 sites in the country. Majority of the sites are located in the Northern part of the country.

A total of five Tanzanian truck drivers who tested positive for the virus were yesterday handed over to Tanzanian authorities.