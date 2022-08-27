UETCL unveils 11 member junior board to groom future leaders

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The board and management of Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited has (Aug.26) launched a junior board as part of its five year corporate business plan 2020/21-2024/25.

The junior board is comprised of 11 members below the age of 35 years from the engineering, information communication technology, accounts, human resources, legal and communication functions of the company. These members represent the eleven departments at UETCL.

This is also in tandem with the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development’s strategy to develop leaders for the future that will see the sustainability of the electricity supply industry (ESI).

“This Junior Board is one of its kind in the East African Region and as UETCL board and management, we are proud to have set a new pace in corporate governance,” Kwame Ejalu -UETCL Board Chairman said, adding that Junior Boards operate as training grounds for future placement into leadership positions.

The UETCL Board was inaugurated in June 2022, they have since noticed an urgent need of nurturing and retaining young talent in the transmission segment amid government of Uganda strategies aimed at improving efficiency in the electricity supply industry (ESI).

“The Junior Board is composed of Eng. Dian Nakabugo – (Chairperson), Eng. Derrick Byarugaba (Member), Advocate Simon Anyuru (Member), CPA Shamim Nantumbwe (Member), Eng. Bright Enos Masereka (Member), Hakim Kakaire (Member), Portia Kirungi Mwine (Member), Jeremy Mujuni (Member), Irene Ocida (Member), Christine Nakanwagi and Juliet Katami.

Their terms of reference among others include, being an innovation hub for the company and think tank, staff champion towards implementation of the corporate business plan and an observer to any social issues that are likely to affect management.

The tenure of the Junior Board shall be for two years, non-renewable. This is part of UETCL and deliberate strategy to nurture talent and grow leaders with diversity in gender and regional balance. The team comes from all specialties and will aim at contributing to the vision of the country through innovative ideas.

The Acting Managing Director, Michael Taremwa said, the Junior Board will be mentored internally by the Board of Directors of UETCL plus receiving sessions from prominent leaders and coaches who will horn their leadership potential.

The UETCL Board of Directors recently shook up management by retiring some of the top executives to improve company performance and cause stability in the sale of electricity to the distribution firms.

UETCL is a limited liability company incorporated under the Companies Act that commenced operations on 1st April 2001 as a result of the Government’s Power Sector Reform and Liberalization policy that unbundled the Uganda Electricity Board (UEB) on March 26, 2001 into several successor companies intending to transform the power sector into a financially viable electricity industry. UETCL purchases electricity in bulk from generating companies and sells it to distribution companies throughout Uganda.