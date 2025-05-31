UEFA Champions League Final: PSG vs Inter Milan

Spain, Madrid | THE INDEPENDENT | Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan will battle to be crowned ‘Kings of Europe’ when they meet in the UEFA Champions League Final, set for the Bayern Munich Arena on the evening of Saturday 31 May 2025.

Match background

While Inter Milan have excelled in this new format of the tournament since the League Phase – finishing fourth on the log and suffering just once defeat from their initial eight matches – Paris Saint-Germain struggled initially and only came home in 15th place, necessitating an extra round of playoff action for the men from the French capital.

They duly overcame fellow Ligue 1 side Brest 10-0 in aggregate, before becoming the ‘Premier League Slayers’, as they overcame Liverpool (4-1 on penalties after a 1-1 aggregate draw), Aston Villa (5-4 on aggregate) and Arsenal (3-1 on aggregate) to reach the Champions League final for the second time (their first was in 2020, when they were beaten 1-0 by Bayern Munich).

Inter, after their strong showing in the League Phase, defeated Feyenoord 4-1 on aggregate in the round of 16, and Bayern Munich 4-3 in the quarterfinals. The Nerazzurri then had an epic, all-time- great semifinal against Barcelona, ultimately triumphing 7-6 on aggregate for one of the best Champions League knockout ties in history.

Inter will return to final for the first time since 2023 (when they were beaten 1-0 by Manchester City) and are targeting a fourth Champions League/European Cup title, adding to their triumphs in 1964, 1965 and 2010.

What the teams are saying

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique on the threat posed by Inter Milan:

“It’s their second final in three years. They’re ready. They’ve not made too many changes to their side. It’s a team that dominates from set pieces. [The semifinal against Barcelona] was a game that swung both ways. It was clear that they had more experience; not just in terms of age. It’s up to us to arrive at the final in the right frame of mind.”

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi on reaching a second final in the space of two years:

“We had some problems but, with heart, we went over every obstacle. We tried to play it with the qualities we have. After the first leg [against Barcelona], we had the game plan in mind, but without the sacrifice and the help of all of us together, you can’t do it. Well done guys – they deserve this final.”

Players to watch

Paris Saint-Germain – Achraf Hakimi

The Moroccan fullback has become a key member of this PSG team, as he continues to provide pace and drive down the right flank, as well as excellent set piece delivery and crossing, all while becoming a very sound defensive player in his one-on-one battles and sense of positioning. If Hakimi can have a great game in the final, Paris could be on their way to a first Champions League title.

Inter Milan – Denzel Dumfries

The Dutch defender was an unlikely hero in the semifinal tie against Barcelona, providing a constant threat down the right flank, while also mostly shutting down winger Raphinha. Dumfries will aim to keep up his great form in this final, as Inter Milan look to win the Champions League for a fourth time.

Three Battles to Watch

The following three personal battles could play a decisive role in the 2024-25 UEFA Champions

League Final, which will see Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan meet at the Bayern Munich Arena

on the evening of Saturday 31 May.

Luis Enrique v Simone Inzaghi

The UEFA Champions League final presents a fascinating managerial duel between Luis Enrique and Simone Inzaghi. Enrique, leading Paris Saint-Germain, is known for his possession-based, high-pressing philosophy, honed at Barcelona and Spain. He emphasises fluid attacking movements and tactical adaptability.

In contrast, Inzaghi’s Inter Milan reflects his pragmatic yet effective approach – compact in defence, lethal in transition, and clinical on set pieces.

While Enrique chases European glory to cement PSG’s project, Inzaghi seeks to crown Inter's resurgence with continental success. Their contrasting styles promise a compelling tactical battle: Enrique’s emphasis on control versus Inzaghi’s structural discipline and counter-attacking threat. Substitutions, in-game adjustments, and psychological management will be key.

Both managers have evolved tactically, and their duel will likely hinge on who best adapts under pressure. Beyond tactics, this final is a test of leadership, legacy, and the ability to deliver on football’s grandest stage.

Vitinha v Nicolo Barella

The midfield clash between Vitinha and Nicolo Barella is set to be a pivotal duel in the UEFA Champions League final. Vitinha, PSG’s dynamic orchestrator, brings technical finesse, vision, and tireless work rate. His ability to dictate tempo and transition quickly between defence and attack makes him vital to Luis Enrique’s system.

On the other side, Barella is the heartbeat of Inter’s midfield – tenacious, energetic, and tactically intelligent. He thrives in breaking up play, pressing aggressively, and driving forward with purpose.

While Vitinha aims to control possession and unlock defences with short combinations, Barella will look to disrupt and counter with incisive runs and pinpoint passing.

Their battle embodies the broader clash of styles: PSG’s fluidity versus Inter’s grit and structure.

Whichever midfielder gains the upper hand could tilt the balance of control, rhythm, and ultimately, momentum. This contest will be as much about physical endurance as it is about tactical discipline.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia v Denzel Dumfries

The battle between Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Denzel Dumfries adds a thrilling layer to the Champions League final. Kvaratskhelia, PSG’s explosive winger, thrives on unpredictability: cutting inside, beating defenders one-on-one, and creating chaos in the final third. His creativity and flair are central to PSG’s attacking threat.

Tasked with containing him is Inter’s Denzel Dumfries, a physically dominant and tactically disciplined wing-back. Dumfries excels in tracking back, applying pressure, and using his strength to neutralise wide threats, while also offering offensive width on the counter.

Their matchup is a classic clash of skill versus strength, spontaneity versus structure. If Kvaratskhelia can consistently isolate Dumfries and win duels, he could unlock Inter’s defence.

Conversely, if Dumfries can frustrate him and exploit spaces left behind, he becomes a double- edged weapon. This battle on the flank could prove decisive, influencing not only individual success but also the broader tactical flow of the final.

Head-to-head

In head-to-head stats, this will be the first competitive meeting of PSG and Inter Milan. The French side has faced Italian opposition 25 times in their history, putting up a record of six wins, nine draws and 10 defeats. The Nerazzurri’s record against French opposition is played 24, won nine, drawn nine, lost six.

Match details

Saturday 31 May

21:00: Paris Saint-Germain v Inter Milan