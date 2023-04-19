UBL supports Rotary’s 98th district meet

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT l On April 13, Uganda Breweries Limited through the brand Johnnie Walker announced a sponsorship package of Shs150million to the Rotary’s 98th District Conference, slated for April 27 -29 in Mbarara District. “We are thrilled to be the exclusive alcoholic beverage sponsor for the upcoming conference, headlining with our iconic brand, Johnnie Walker,” said Emmy Hashakimana the marketing and Innovations Director Uganda Breweries Limited.

Hashakimana added that, “Our decision to facilitate this conference was a challenge to consider service above self that Rotary embodies.

We believe that a successful conference facilitating a meeting of great minds will continue to further the great work that Rotary does in communities here in Uganda and around the world.” UBL already has existing partnerships with Rotary, like the ongoing 5 year 205 million partnership aimed at restoring Gangu and Nawandigi Forest Reserves in Mpigi District and other forest reserves within Lake Victoria catchment areas, in conjunction with National Forest Authority.

This is made possible because UBL commits 1% of annual post-tax revenue to support the needs of communities through social causes like replenishing the environment, sanitation, boosting capacity of farmers to provide grain through the UBL Local Raw Materials program and the Alcohol in Society Agenda that pushes the responsible consumption of UBL products.

The Governor Rotary District 9214 Peace Taremwa applauded UBL for the support, saying it will go a long way in ensuring the success of the event.