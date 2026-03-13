U.S. refueling aircraft goes down in western Iraq

WASHINGTON | Xinhua | A U.S. KC-135 refueling aircraft went down in western Iraq, U.S. Central Command said Thursday.

“Two aircraft were involved in the incident. One of the aircraft went down in western Iraq, and the second landed safely,” the command said on X.

“The incident occurred in friendly airspace during Operation Epic Fury, and rescue efforts are ongoing,” said the command, adding that it was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire.

In another development, British media reported earlier on Thursday that some U.S. troops were injured in drone strikes at a base in Erbil in northern Iraq that hosts both British and U.S. troops, citing British military officials.

Iraqi authorities said Thursday that two oil tankers were attacked within Iraqi territorial waters, prompting a suspension of operations at the country’s oil terminals. ■

Amir Saeid Iravani, Iran’s permanent representative to the United Nations, said Thursday that it is his country’s “inherent right” to preserve peace and security in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iravani told reporters that Iran “fully respects and remains committed to the principle of freedom of navigation under the law of the sea.”

“However, the current situation in the region, including in the Strait of Hormuz, is not the result of Iran’s lawful exercise of its right of self-defense. Rather, it is the direct consequence of the destabilizing actions of the United States in launching aggression against Iran and undermining regional security,” he said.

Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on Thursday called for the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz, saying that “the lever of blocking the Strait of Hormuz must definitely continue to be used.” ■