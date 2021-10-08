U.S. Navy nuclear sub damaged after hitting underwater object in Pacific

Los Angeles, U.S. | Xinhua | A nuclear-powered U.S. Navy fast-attack submarine was damaged after it “struck an object” while submerged in waters in the Indo-Pacific region on Oct. 2, the U.S. Navy said in a statement on Thursday.

The Seawolf-class submarine USS Connecticut (SSN 22) “remains in a safe and stable condition” and its “nuclear propulsion plant and spaces were not affected and remain fully operational,” the U.S. Pacific Fleet said in the statement.

“The extent of damage to the remainder of the submarine is being assessed. The U.S. Navy has not requested assistance. The incident will be investigated,” the statement added.

The statement also said “there are no life-threatening injuries” from the accident. A U.S. defense official told U.S. Naval Institute (USNI) News that about 11 sailors were hurt in the incident with moderate to minor injuries.

The U.S. Pacific Fleet didn’t disclose where the collision occurred, just saying the submarine was “operating in international waters in the Indo-Pacific region.”

Connecticut is one of the three Seawolf-class subs of the U.S. Navy, said USNI News, calling it one of the U.S. Navy’s most capable and sensitive attack submarines.

