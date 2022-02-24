U.S. CDC updates guidance for intervals between COVID-19 vaccine doses

More time between the first two doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines may reduce the risk of myocarditis

Washington, U.S. | Xinhua | The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated its guidance on COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, expanding the recommended time between the initial two vaccine doses to eight weeks for certain people.

The prior recommended interval between initial doses was three weeks for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and four weeks for the Moderna vaccine.

The vaccines remain safe and effective at their original intervals, the CDC said. However, leaving more time between the first two doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines may reduce the risk of myocarditis, a type of heart inflammation, in some populations.

“While absolute risk remains small, the relative risk for myocarditis is higher for males ages 12 to 39 years, and this risk might be reduced by extending the interval between the first and second dose,” said the CDC guidance updated on Tuesday.

“An 8-week interval may be optimal for some people ages 12 years and older, especially for males ages 12 to 39 years,” said the new guidance.

A shorter interval between the first and second doses, three weeks for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and four weeks for the Moderna vaccine, remains the recommended interval for individuals who are immunocompromised, aged 65 years and older, and those in need of rapid protection against the coronavirus, according to the CDC.

*****

Xinhua