Two women killed in domestic brawls in Kampala

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two people were killed by their partners in separate Domestic fights within Kampala Metropolitan area on Sunday. The deceased were identified as Namuwonge Sarah, 24, a businesswoman and resident of Kigoma village in Bujuuko and Kakai Viola, a Nurse in Kiteezi, Wakiso district.

Kampala Metropolitan Deputy police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said that Namuwonge was shot by her boyfriend, a private security guard killing her instantly only identified as Byaruhanga, who suspected her of infidelity. Braruhanga is currently on the run.

Kakai Viola, the other victim was allegedly hacked to death by her husband Samanya Simon in what residents said was a climax to an abusive marriage the two had endured for months. Sources at Kitezi police station indicated that the police had recently intervened to solve long-standing disagreements between the two.

Police have since launched a manhunt for Samanya who is on the run to face charges of murder. Owoyesigiyire says that both murder incidents are being investigated.

Three people were killed in recent Domestic brawls in Kampala, Wakiso and Mukono districts. The deceased were identified as Kassim Tumwine, a resident of Kikaaya parish, Kyebando, Sarah Mayiga, a resident of Maala fishing camp in Kome in sub-county in Mukono district and Patience Gumikiriza, a resident of Nalumunye, Nsangi sub-county in Wakiso district.

