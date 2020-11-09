Two suspected Turkana killed in Kaabong cattle raids

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two suspected Turkana warriors were killed and another injured during a cattle raid at Lochom in Kaabong West in the wee hours of Saturday morning. The injured also succumbed to the gunshot wounds hours later.

Kaabong Resident District Commissioner, John Rex Achilla says the two raiders were killed in gunfire exchange with UPDF soldiers who intercepted them around Lochom hills, some 4 kilometers to Kaabong town council.

Achilla said this was the 4th raid registered in the district within a space of just two weeks. He blamed it on the collaboration between the Turkana warriors and Jie of Kotido district. He said Kaabong and Kotido local authorities have established collaborative efforts with peace committees of Kotido to ease identification of those involved in raids.

Kotido Resident District Commissioner Peter Logiro however notes that there is a decline in incidents of thefts in Kotido since the UPDF and other security organs started impounding cattle in parishes where residents were suspected to be involved in cattle raids and thefts.

“We have also asked the community to give us information about suspected thieves and it has worked,” he said. Adding that, “Most of the hardcore criminals have been arrested and we shall continue arresting them until total peace is attained.”.

The UPDF 3 Division Spokesperson, Maj. Peter Mugisa says they have intelligence indicating that the stolen animals in Uganda end up in Kenyan markets while those looted from Kenya are sold in Uganda where no one can claim them.

He urged the residents to be alert and report any suspected stolen cattle to the UPDF and local authorities. UPDF has been impounding cattle in Moroto randomly since last month. Over 260 cattle have been handed over to Kotido district from Moroto following the random exercise targeting stolen animals.

