Two shot dead in car at Nambigirwa Bridge on Entebbe Expressway

The Independent September 6, 2019 News Leave a comment

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two people were Thursday night shot dead at Nambigirwa Bridge along the Kampala Entebbe Expressway in mysterious circumstances.

Those shot dead have been identified by police as Joshua Ruhegyera Ntereho, a bodyguard, and a one Princess Kamikazi, a Rwandan national. An AK 47 riffle was found on the crime scene and police are now investigating if it was an ambush, or the assailant was travelling with them in the Toyota Landcruiser UAW 534B found on the scene.

The scene soon after the incident. PHOTO @SKNjala

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

