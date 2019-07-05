Two national gaming board officials charged with embezzlement

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Anti-Corruption Court in Kampala has charged two officials of the Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board with embezzlement of funds.

They are Edgar Gerald Agaba the Chief Executive Officer and John Patrick Kazoora the Manager in Charge of Finance Administration.

Prosecution alleges that Agaba and Kazoora and others still at large between October 17th, 2018 and February 14th, 2019 at their offices in Kampala stole 710 million shillings.

Prosecution also alleges that the suspects between the same time approved and forwarded requisition documents of 470 million shillings to the Ministry of Finance purporting to be paid for Hotel Services.

The services were reportedly rendered during the sensitization of Kampala Central Division technical staff for four days yet the sensitization was for one day.

They reportedly also caused another loss to the government when they said they requested for 480 million shillings to sensitize Boda Boda riders from Kawempe Division for four days but only did it once and shillings 360 million was stolen.

The suspects have however pleaded not guilty to all the charges and asked to be granted bail.

Through their lawyer Fred Muwema, they argued that they have substantial sureties.

Kazoora presented Steven Barisigara, Denise Tusiime, and Immaculate Kyomuhendo as his sureties while Agaba presented Mary Agaba, Leonard Tushemereirwe, and Robert Mwijukye.

The Anti-corruption Chief Magistrate Pamela Lamunu ruled that the sureties were substantial and accordingly granted cash bail of 20 million shillings.

The sureties were bonded at 200 million non-cash. The state Prosecutor Abigail Agaba says the investigations are still on-going.

The case was adjourned to August 16th, 2019 for mention.

The officials were arrested on Wednesday by State House operatives from Anti-Corruption Unit led by Lt Col Edith Nakalema following a tip from the whistle-blower.

URN