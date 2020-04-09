Two more marine officers remanded for abuse of office

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two more police marine officers have appeared before Buganda Road Magistrate’s Court for abuse of office. They are Sergeant Christopher Kyebogola and Police Constable David Mungoma both attached to Kasenyi police marine detach in Katabi town council in Wakiso district.

The two, who have been on the run since July 2019 appeared on Thursday afternoon before Buganda Grade one Magistrate, Asuman Muhumuza. Prosecution heard that on July 29th 2019, the accused persons did an arbitrary act to their employer when they irregularly moved and piloted a Uganda Police Fiber Boat registration number UP 086 beyond the detach territory without following proper procedures under the Police Marine Unit standard operating procedure.

The two pleaded not guilty to the charges. They are jointly charged with Corporal Amos Otim and Peter Olobo who were remanded by the Buganda Road Chief Magistrate, Mariam Ayo Akello last week on similar offenses. The State Prosecutor, Patricia Cingtho told court investigations into the matter are still ongoing.

Muhumuza accordingly remanded the duo to Kitalya government prison until April 16th 2020 when they will return for the mention of their matter. A highly placed source familiar with the matter told URN on condition of anonymity that the marine officers whose duty is to man security on Lake Victoria took a police boat without permission of the Coxswain (Boat Driver) and sailed up to Tanzanian territory.

The suspects reportedly took along four guns which sank together with the police boat. The source said police are also investigating cases of theft and robbery committed by the suspects against Tanzanian police. Prior to the arrest of the suspects, Charles Twine, the Director of the Criminal Investigations Directorate, said they were trucking them using phone numbers recovered from their respective hideouts.

According to Twine, Kyebogola whose home is in Bugiri district was found hiding in Nakasongola while his colleague was found in Manafwa district.

