Two killed in Kasese foiled robbery

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two people have been killed in a foiled robbery in Nyakiyumbu III, Nyakiyumbu sub-county, Kasese District.

On Tuesday, a joint operation conducted by the Police and Crime Preventers followed a tip-off from the locals that a group of unknown people were seen on Monday night travelling on numberless motorcycles in Kalongoyire Trading Centre.

One of the suspects Zachariah Muhindo was intercepted by the security personnel with the AK47 rifle as he was trailing a local businessman Ivan Bikongolyo.

On interrogation, the suspect revealed that he and a gang of others still at large were plotting to rob key business persons in areas Nyakiyumbu and Bwera.

Following that tip-off, the security team tried to lay a trap for the other suspects. During the patrol, there was an exchange of fire between the security personnel and the thugs, leading to the death of a crime preventer Aaron Balyaghe Masereka and Kanyonyi Yusuf a suspected thug.

Two guns with 16 rounds of ammunition were also recovered.

Sadat Sabiira the Bwera Division Police Commander confirmed the incident and said Muhindo is now in custody.

Peter Kakule the sub-county LCIII said there is increasing crimes in the areas by suspected gangs with guns.

URN