Two held over forgery in UPDF recruitment

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Rukungiri police are holding two people for allegedly presenting forged documents to enable them join Uganda Peoples Defense Forces-UPDF. The suspects are Deo Aikiman, a resident of Mpungu sub county in Kanungu district and Andrew Twinamatsiko, a resident of Ramabondo in Ntungamo district.

The exercise, which took place on Sunday ended at around 10:00 PM at the Former Chief Administrative Officer’s palace in Rukungiri Municipality. Maj. Charles Kaboona, the UPDF Second Division Public Relations Officer told URN on Monday afternoon that Aikman was arrested after he presented fake academic credentials indicating that he completed a Bachelor’s of Medicine degree at Kampala International University.

He says Aikman tried to bribe officers with shillings 50,000 to release him after his academic credentials were found to be fake. According to Kaboona, Twinamatisko was arrested after he presented fake recommendation letters from local leaders to allow him join the army. Kaboona says that Twinamatiko was arrested after it emerged that he has been on police wanted list for numerous offences.

He says the suspects are being held at Rukungiri police station for questioning. Kaboona says only 78 out of 700 people who turned up from Rukungiri, Kanungu and Ntungamo districts were recruited. Eight of the successful applicants were female.

He says many applicants were turned away because of being over age, lack of academic credentials and failing to pass physical and health tests. The countrywide UPDF recruitment targeting 4,000 recruits started on December 27th 2019 ended last night.

URN