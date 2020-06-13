Two Covid-19 suspects arrested for escaping from Alebtong quarantine centre

Alebtong, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two COVID-19 suspects in Alebtong who escaped from a quarantine centre at Oteno health centre II in Abia sub county have been arrested.

They were arrested on Friday from a bush where they were found drinking alcohol and returned to the centre. The third suspect fled.

On Tuesday, the three suspects escaped from Oteno health centre II in Abia sub county with several items that included blankets, bedsheets, plates and cups.

Josephine Omara Olili, the Alebtong Resident District Commissioner Alebtong says that after they were arrested, health workers immediately drew the samples of the suspects and were taken for testing at the Uganda Virus Research Institute.

The escape of the suspects has raised concerns over the security laxity at the quarantine centre.

The facility is supposed to be fenced off to provide security and a barrier to stop contact between community members and those residing in the centre.

However, the centre has no security officer on guard full time but unarmed watchmen who were deployed there by members of the district task force.

Sam Kwenya, the Abia sub county chairman says that there are plans to erect a wire link fence at the health centre III to provide security.

******

URN