Two arrested in Kaliro over cattle theft

Kaliro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Kaliro District have arrested two people over allegations of cattle theft. The suspects have been identified as Bwambale Moses, a resident of Kamwanyi Zone in Gayaza, and Muhwezi Living, a resident of Kazinga along Gayaza Road, all in Wakiso District.

They were intercepted on Thursday in Nabigere Village, Bugonza Parish, Namugongo Subcounty, Kaliro District, while traveling in a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado TX, registration number UBD 599U, reportedly transporting suspected stolen cattle.

According to Michael Kasadha, the Busoga North Police Spokesperson, preliminary investigations indicate that residents noticed a vehicle parked in a bushy area.

Suspecting that the animals were being loaded into it, they alerted the district police commander, who immediately dispatched the standby response team. The police responded swiftly, but by the time they arrived, the vehicle had already left the scene.

According to Kasadha, when officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the suspects refused to comply, prompting a chase. During the pursuit, police fired warning shots, and the vehicle overturned. Four heads of cattle were recovered from the vehicle.

One of the suspects, Muhwezi, sustained serious injuries during the incident and is currently receiving treatment at Bumanya Health Centre IV.

Earlier in the week, police at Nagalama engaged suspected cattle thieves at Nakasajja Trading Centre, successfully rescuing three heads of cattle from a white Toyota Prado TX, registration number UAZ 797G.

On 14th May 2025, at around 3:00 AM, officers from Nagalama Police Station, while on routine patrol at Kalagi Trading Centre along Gayaza Road, noticed a Prado TX moving suspiciously.

When signaled to stop, the vehicle instead sped off. A pursuit ensued, and the vehicle was intercepted at Nakasajja Trading Centre.

During the operation, some suspects fled, while two suspects sustained injuries and were pronounced dead en route to the hospital.

Efforts are currently underway to identify the origins of the recovered cattle and to ascertain the identities of the suspects who fled the scene.

The bodies of the deceased suspects that remain unidentified are at the City Mortuary pending postmortem examination.

***

URN