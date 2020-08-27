Two arrested in Apac for forging pension documents

Apac, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Apac district has arrested two people for forging pension documents of a dead Uganda Peoples’ Defence Force- UPDF soldier.

The suspects are identified as Joel Adeki, 45 and Grace Akello, all residents of Odeo corner Aboko parish in Aduku sub county, Kwania district. They were arrested on Thursday at the UPDF pension office in Apac town.

It’s alleged that the suspects presented forged documents including a National Identity Card, LCI and RDC’s letter and stamps claiming to be relatives of the late Sergeant Joel Obote who died in 2013.

Jimmy Ogwal, the officer-in-charge UPDF pension office for Apac says that the suspects who wanted to get the entitlement of the late Obote’s pension presented forged papers which prompted him to alert police.

The Apac District Police Commander Phillip Mukasa said they were found in possession of other forged documents which they are suspected to have been using to con people.

He hinted that they will be charged with forgery when investigations into the matter are concluded.

Falsifying documents contravenes Section 345 of the Penal Court Act and attracts a penalty of three years imprisonment.

