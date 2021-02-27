Turkey’s president says coup attempt in Armenia unacceptable

Istanbul, Turkey | THE INDEPENDENT | Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described on Friday the attempted military takeover in Armenia as “unacceptable,” noting that Turkey is against all types of coups.

“We are against all kinds of coups. It is not possible for us to accept coups,” Erdogan said after Friday prayers in Istanbul.

“If there will be a change in administration, the Armenian people will do that. It should be left to the will of the Armenian people,” he added.

On Thursday, the Armenian military called for the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his cabinet.

Pashinyan rejected the military’s call, accusing the country’s Chief of the General Staff Onik Gasparyan of attempting a military coup.

