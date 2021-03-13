Turkey confirms 14,941 new COVID-19 cases

Ankara, Turkey | THE INDEPENDENT | Turkey reported on Friday 14,941 new COVID-19 cases, including 834 symptomatic patients, as the total number of positive cases in the country reached 2,850,930, according to its health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 66 to 29,356, while the total recoveries climbed to 2,670,273 after 11,180 more cases recovered in the last 24 hours.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients stands at 3.8 percent and the number of seriously ill patients is 1,349 in the country, said the ministry.

A total of 148,856 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests in Turkey reaching 34,843,480.

The country started mass vaccination for COVID-19 on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese CoronaVac vaccine. More than 7,883,000 people have been vaccinated so far.

Turkey reported its first COVID-19 case on March 11, 2020.

XINHUA