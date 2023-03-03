Tunisia denies deportation of immigrants from sub-Saharan African countries by force

Tunis, Tunisia | Xinhua | Tunisia denied that it had deported immigrants from sub-Saharan African countries by force, according to a statement released by the Tunisian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday.

“Following allegations concerning the forced deportation of a number of immigrants from the brotherly sub-Saharan African countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms that none of the citizens from those diaspora has been expelled by force,” read the statement.

The ministry said “some requests for the voluntary return of illegal residents in Tunisia to their countries have been registered,” adding that applications are examined in full compliance with the legal procedures.

The ministry stressed that foreign nationals have equal access to protection in Tunisia and there was no discrimination.

During a meeting of the Superior Council for National Security on Feb. 21, Tunisian President Kais Saied spoke of the illegal immigration of people from sub-Saharan African countries to Tunisia and the means to deal with it.

Saied considered the current situation “not normal,” calling for an end to this phenomenon.