Tumusiime’s experience shows with victory in Pearl of Africa Golf Series in Entebbe

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT & UGU MEDIA | Age is just a number, so they say. And at the par-71 Entebbe Golf Club, 50-year-old Michael Tumusiime proved it when he held off the challenges of youngsters Elton Thembo, Samuel Bazaale and Uganda Open champion Joseph Reagan Akena to emerge as the winner of the second Pearl of Africa Golf Series.

Tumusiime’s round of 73 was just enough to propel him to the title on a day when Thembo played his worst golf over the three days. The turning point was on holes 13, 14, 15 and 16 when Tumusiime gained five strokes on his faltering challenger. It was evident that Thembo crumbled under pressure, and he will no doubt learn harsh lessons from his poor decisionmaking on the back 9.

An overjoyed Tumusiime was modest after his victory.

“First wins are always to be savoured,” he noted. “I am happy to finally get it out of the way and I hope that it’s just the first of many more to come,” he added.

Tumusiime is one of the more dedicated amateur golfers in the country. He trains hard on various aspects of his game regularly with a structured routine that has enabled him to remain among the country’s leading amateur golfers even when competing against opponents young enough to be his children.

Tumusiime received Shs1.7m with Thembo, Akena, Kasozi and Kambale sharing the remainder of the amateurs’ kitty of Shs5m pro rata. Tumusiime is the second POA Golf Series amateur winner after John Musiimenta who triumphed at Uganda Golf Club. The latter opted out of the Entebbe tournament due to a tight academic schedule at university.

In the professionals tournament, Herman Deco Mutebi tees off in the pressure group with a two-stroke advantage on the final day on Saturday.

Double-bogeys on holes 17 and 18 by Rodell Gaita Tadeo left Mutebi as the sole leader of the tournament. However, Gaita will be firmly in the chase with Abraham Ainamani, David Kamulindwa and Silver Opio also in contention. The latter three are three shots off the pace.

Silver Opio and Opio Onito returned the day’s best score of 69 while it was a very long day for veteran Herman Mutaawe who carded a nine-over 80 having started the opening hole with a quadruple-bogey. It will be a test of Mutebi’s mental prowess considering that he will be in a pressure group of golfers who have arguably greater fortitude in pressure moments.

There will also be a subsidiary draw for men and women who will be competing in their respective groups, and a Juniors competition on the par 3 no.10 against the professionals.

The Pearl of Africa Golf Series have been sponsored by Home Bliss Hotel. Fort Portal, MTN, Entebbe Golf Club, Uganda Golf Union, Aquafina, NBS Sport, Vivo Energy, Mighty Rides and IOTEC. The final leg of this year’s POA Golf Series will be held in Lugazi in the month of July.

Professionals Leaderboard

POS NAME R1 R2 R3 TOTAL TTP 1 HERMAN D. MUTEBI 68 69 72 209 -4 2 GAITA RODELL TADEO 69 68 74 211 -2 T3 SILVER OPIO 72 71 69 212 -1 T3 ABRAHAM AINAMANI 70 72 70 212 -1 T3 DAVID KAMULINDWA 68 72 72 212 -1 6 OPIO ONITO 76 69 69 214 + 1 7 DAVIS KATO 70 73 72 215 + 2 8 BULHAN MATOVU 72 71 73 216 + 3 9 GRACE KASANGO 72 73 72 217 + 4 10 PHILIP KASOZI 72 75 71 218 + 5 T11 EMMA OGWANG 75 75 72 222 + 9 T11 ASHRAF BAGALANA 74 75 73 222 + 9 T11 IRENE NAKALEMBE 73 73 76 222 + 9 14 ADOLF MUHUMUZA 72 73 78 223 + 10 T15 JAMES KOTO 75 74 75 224 + 11 T15 CANARY KABISE 72 76 76 224 + 11 T17 RICHARD BAGUMA 75 75 77 227 + 14 T17 RONALD BUKENYA 73 76 78 227 + 14 19 SAIDI MAWA 76 68 84 228 + 15 20 HERMAN MUTAAWE 74 76 80 230 + 17 MI SSED CUT T21 DEO AKOPE 73 79 152 + 10 T21 RONALD OTILE 71 81 152 + 10 T21 PETER SENDAULA 75 77 152 + 10 24 BRIAN MWESIGWA 82 71 153 + 11 T25 FRED WANZALA 77 77 154 + 12 T25 SAMUEL OWEN KATO 77 77 154 + 12 T25 HUSSEIN BAGALANA 74 80 154 + 12 28 VINCENT BYAMUKAMA 76 80 156 + 14 29 TOM JINGO 80 78 158 + 16 T30 LAWRENCE MUHENDA 81 78 159 + 17 T30 GERALD KABUYE 83 76 159 + 17 32 EVAH MAGALA 84 77 161 + 19 33 ROBERT HAPPY 82 80 162 + 20

POS NAME R1 R2 R3 TOTAL TTP NR HENRY LUJJA 81 WD BECCA MWANJA 80 NS MACKIE NASSER 84

*****

Gross Amateurs – FINAL SCORES

POS NAME R1 R2 R3 TOTAL TTP 1 MICHAEL TUMUSIIME 71 70 73 214 + 1 2 ELTON THEMBO 70 70 76 216 + 3 T3 JOSEPH KASOZI 71 73 73 217 + 4 T3 JOSEPH REAGAN AKENA 73 70 74 217 + 4 5 GODFREY KAMBALE 74 76 69 219 + 6 T6 PETER TUMUSIIME 73 73 74 220 + 7 T6 SHASHANK S. GADRE 70 76 74 220 + 7 T8 TITUS OKWONG 73 76 72 221 + 8 T8 JOSEPH CWINYAAI 78 68 75 221 + 8 10 SAMUEL BAZAALE 70 71 81 222 + 9 11 SANDE LULET 74 73 76 223 + 10 12 ROGERS EYOYO 75 73 76 224 + 11 13 ANDREW SSEKIBEJJA 73 74 78 225 + 12 14 IBRAHIM BAGALANA 76 74 78 228 + 15 15 PATRICK MUBIRU 74 76 79 229 + 16 T16 ABDALLAH KAKOOZA 79 77 74 230 + 17 T16 PHILLIP KASANGO 78 75 77 230 + 17 T16 MORRIS ASHABA 71 77 82 230 + 17 19 JOSHUA SSENABULYA 77 77 77 231 + 18 T20 JUMA ABITI 77 83 73 233 + 20 T20 CHARLES L. MULYANGA 81 77 75 233 + 20 22 GILBERT ASIIMWE 76 82 76 234 + 21 23 BRIAN MUGISHA 77 75 83 235 + 22 T24 IVAN J. SEKULIMA 82 73 81 236 + 23 T24 PEACE KABASWEKA 78 77 81 236 + 23 26 LAWRENCE WALAKIRA 77 84 76 237 + 24 T27 JOSEPH KOWA NGOBI 81 78 79 238 + 25 T27 MERON KYOMUGISHA 79 79 80 238 + 25 T27 ISAAC HOLLY OGWAL 81 76 81 238 + 25 T30 ABDUL KAKEETO 84 83 72 239 + 26 T30 EDGAR MUZAHURA 78 72 89 239 + 26 32 PAUL HABYARIMANA 82 80 78 240 + 27 T33 PIUS OCHIENG 79 81 81 241 + 28 T33 BRIAN MUGABE 79 81 81 241 + 28

POS NAME R1 R2 R3 TOTAL TTP T35 CHARLES JJUNJU 82 83 77 242 + 29 T35 PATRICK OKOTH 78 85 79 242 + 29 37 PETER KISEMBO 80 86 78 244 + 31 T38 ROBERT MUGABE 80 85 80 245 + 32 T38 LILLIAN KOOWE 80 81 84 245 + 32 T40 GILBERT KIIZA 84 80 82 246 + 33 T40 TONY KISADHA 81 81 84 246 + 33 42 IGNATIOUS TWESIGYE 78 82 87 247 + 34 43 MARTHA BABIRYE 83 80 85 248 + 35 44 WYCKLYF MARXMAN 82 80 88 250 + 37 45 PATRICK NDASE 84 82 86 252 + 39 T46 HARSSHITHA LOGANATHAN 84 87 82 253 + 40 T46 RESTY NALUTAAYA 82 88 83 253 + 40 48 GLORIA MBAGUTA 79 83 92 254 + 41 49 MICHAEL BUSINGE 86 82 89 257 + 44 T50 EDWIN BAGUMA 96 81 82 259 + 46 T50 BRUCE AIJUKA 82 89 88 259 + 46 52 NERIMA SHAMINAH 88 89 84 261 + 48 53 ANGELO EDRINE WASIKE 85 92 85 262 + 49 54 IVAN NALIMA 85 89 90 264 + 51 55 JOSEPH BAGABO 91 86 88 265 + 52 56 EMMANUEL LWANGA 89 89 92 270 + 57 T57 JAMES J. OKEMA 97 89 86 272 + 59 T57 SAIDI KIRARIRA 99 86 87 272 + 59 59 ROBERT MABANO 89 82 104 275 + 62 61 SAMUEL NTUMWA 98 95 92 285 + 72 62 AARON ECEL 102 85 99 286 + 73 NR RICHARD RUGUMAYO 87 104 NR NR JANET KABAYONGA 90 88 NR NS HARRIET KITAKA 80 NS 86 NS WALTER TUKAHIIRWA 88 NS 85 DQ JOYCE KISEMBO 84