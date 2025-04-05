Tumusiime’s experience shows with victory in Pearl of Africa Golf Series in Entebbe

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT & UGU MEDIA | Age is just a number, so they say. And at the par-71 Entebbe Golf Club, 50-year-old Michael Tumusiime proved it when he held off the challenges of youngsters Elton Thembo, Samuel Bazaale and Uganda Open champion Joseph Reagan Akena to emerge as the winner of the second Pearl of Africa Golf Series.
Tumusiime’s round of 73 was just enough to propel him to the title on a day when Thembo played his worst golf over the three days. The turning point was on holes 13, 14, 15 and 16 when Tumusiime gained five strokes on his faltering challenger. It was evident that Thembo crumbled under pressure, and he will no doubt learn harsh lessons from his poor decisionmaking on the back 9.
An overjoyed Tumusiime was modest after his victory.
“First wins are always to be savoured,” he noted. “I am happy to finally get it out of the way and I hope that it’s just the first of many more to come,” he added.
Tumusiime is one of the more dedicated amateur golfers in the country. He trains hard on various aspects of his game regularly with a structured routine that has enabled him to remain among the country’s leading amateur golfers even when competing against opponents young enough to be his children.
Tumusiime received Shs1.7m with Thembo, Akena, Kasozi and Kambale sharing the remainder of the amateurs’ kitty of Shs5m pro rata. Tumusiime is the second POA Golf Series amateur winner after John Musiimenta who triumphed at Uganda Golf Club. The latter opted out of the Entebbe tournament due to a tight academic schedule at university.
In the professionals tournament, Herman Deco Mutebi tees off in the pressure group with a two-stroke advantage on the final day on Saturday.
Double-bogeys on holes 17 and 18 by Rodell Gaita Tadeo left Mutebi as the sole leader of the tournament. However, Gaita will be firmly in the chase with Abraham Ainamani, David Kamulindwa and Silver Opio also in contention. The latter three are three shots off the pace.
Silver Opio and Opio Onito returned the day’s best score of 69 while it was a very long day for veteran Herman Mutaawe who carded a nine-over 80 having started the opening hole with a quadruple-bogey. It will be a test of Mutebi’s mental prowess considering that he will be in a pressure group of golfers who have arguably greater fortitude in pressure moments.
There will also be a subsidiary draw for men and women who will be competing in their respective groups, and a Juniors competition on the par 3 no.10 against the professionals.
The Pearl of Africa Golf Series have been sponsored by Home Bliss Hotel. Fort Portal, MTN, Entebbe Golf Club, Uganda Golf Union, Aquafina, NBS Sport, Vivo Energy, Mighty Rides and IOTEC. The final leg of this year’s POA Golf Series will be held in Lugazi in the month of July.
CLICK TO READ Pearl of Africa Golf Series magazine online
Professionals Leaderboard
|POS
|NAME
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOTAL
|TTP
|1
|HERMAN D. MUTEBI
|68
|69
|72
|209
|-4
|2
|GAITA RODELL TADEO
|69
|68
|74
|211
|-2
|T3
|SILVER OPIO
|72
|71
|69
|212
|-1
|T3
|ABRAHAM AINAMANI
|70
|72
|70
|212
|-1
|T3
|DAVID KAMULINDWA
|68
|72
|72
|212
|-1
|6
|OPIO ONITO
|76
|69
|69
|214
|+ 1
|7
|DAVIS KATO
|70
|73
|72
|215
|+ 2
|8
|BULHAN MATOVU
|72
|71
|73
|216
|+ 3
|9
|GRACE KASANGO
|72
|73
|72
|217
|+ 4
|10
|PHILIP KASOZI
|72
|75
|71
|218
|+ 5
|T11
|EMMA OGWANG
|75
|75
|72
|222
|+ 9
|T11
|ASHRAF BAGALANA
|74
|75
|73
|222
|+ 9
|T11
|IRENE NAKALEMBE
|73
|73
|76
|222
|+ 9
|14
|ADOLF MUHUMUZA
|72
|73
|78
|223
|+ 10
|T15
|JAMES KOTO
|75
|74
|75
|224
|+ 11
|T15
|CANARY KABISE
|72
|76
|76
|224
|+ 11
|T17
|RICHARD BAGUMA
|75
|75
|77
|227
|+ 14
|T17
|RONALD BUKENYA
|73
|76
|78
|227
|+ 14
|19
|SAIDI MAWA
|76
|68
|84
|228
|+ 15
|20
|HERMAN MUTAAWE
|74
|76
|80
|230
|+ 17
|MI SSED CUT
|T21
|DEO AKOPE
|73
|79
|152
|+ 10
|T21
|RONALD OTILE
|71
|81
|152
|+ 10
|T21
|PETER SENDAULA
|75
|77
|152
|+ 10
|24
|BRIAN MWESIGWA
|82
|71
|153
|+ 11
|T25
|FRED WANZALA
|77
|77
|154
|+ 12
|T25
|SAMUEL OWEN KATO
|77
|77
|154
|+ 12
|T25
|HUSSEIN BAGALANA
|74
|80
|154
|+ 12
|28
|VINCENT BYAMUKAMA
|76
|80
|156
|+ 14
|29
|TOM JINGO
|80
|78
|158
|+ 16
|T30
|LAWRENCE MUHENDA
|81
|78
|159
|+ 17
|T30
|GERALD KABUYE
|83
|76
|159
|+ 17
|32
|EVAH MAGALA
|84
|77
|161
|+ 19
|33
|ROBERT HAPPY
|82
|80
|162
|+ 20
|POS
|NAME
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOTAL
|TTP
|NR
|HENRY LUJJA
|81
|WD
|BECCA MWANJA
|80
|NS
|MACKIE NASSER
|84
*****
Gross Amateurs – FINAL SCORES
|POS
|NAME
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOTAL
|TTP
|1
|MICHAEL TUMUSIIME
|71
|70
|73
|214
|+ 1
|2
|ELTON THEMBO
|70
|70
|76
|216
|+ 3
|T3
|JOSEPH KASOZI
|71
|73
|73
|217
|+ 4
|T3
|JOSEPH REAGAN AKENA
|73
|70
|74
|217
|+ 4
|5
|GODFREY KAMBALE
|74
|76
|69
|219
|+ 6
|T6
|PETER TUMUSIIME
|73
|73
|74
|220
|+ 7
|T6
|SHASHANK S. GADRE
|70
|76
|74
|220
|+ 7
|T8
|TITUS OKWONG
|73
|76
|72
|221
|+ 8
|T8
|JOSEPH CWINYAAI
|78
|68
|75
|221
|+ 8
|10
|SAMUEL BAZAALE
|70
|71
|81
|222
|+ 9
|11
|SANDE LULET
|74
|73
|76
|223
|+ 10
|12
|ROGERS EYOYO
|75
|73
|76
|224
|+ 11
|13
|ANDREW SSEKIBEJJA
|73
|74
|78
|225
|+ 12
|14
|IBRAHIM BAGALANA
|76
|74
|78
|228
|+ 15
|15
|PATRICK MUBIRU
|74
|76
|79
|229
|+ 16
|T16
|ABDALLAH KAKOOZA
|79
|77
|74
|230
|+ 17
|T16
|PHILLIP KASANGO
|78
|75
|77
|230
|+ 17
|T16
|MORRIS ASHABA
|71
|77
|82
|230
|+ 17
|19
|JOSHUA SSENABULYA
|77
|77
|77
|231
|+ 18
|T20
|JUMA ABITI
|77
|83
|73
|233
|+ 20
|T20
|CHARLES L. MULYANGA
|81
|77
|75
|233
|+ 20
|22
|GILBERT ASIIMWE
|76
|82
|76
|234
|+ 21
|23
|BRIAN MUGISHA
|77
|75
|83
|235
|+ 22
|T24
|IVAN J. SEKULIMA
|82
|73
|81
|236
|+ 23
|T24
|PEACE KABASWEKA
|78
|77
|81
|236
|+ 23
|26
|LAWRENCE WALAKIRA
|77
|84
|76
|237
|+ 24
|T27
|JOSEPH KOWA NGOBI
|81
|78
|79
|238
|+ 25
|T27
|MERON KYOMUGISHA
|79
|79
|80
|238
|+ 25
|T27
|ISAAC HOLLY OGWAL
|81
|76
|81
|238
|+ 25
|T30
|ABDUL KAKEETO
|84
|83
|72
|239
|+ 26
|T30
|EDGAR MUZAHURA
|78
|72
|89
|239
|+ 26
|32
|PAUL HABYARIMANA
|82
|80
|78
|240
|+ 27
|T33
|PIUS OCHIENG
|79
|81
|81
|241
|+ 28
|T33
|BRIAN MUGABE
|79
|81
|81
|241
|+ 28
|POS
|NAME
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOTAL
|TTP
|T35
|CHARLES JJUNJU
|82
|83
|77
|242
|+ 29
|T35
|PATRICK OKOTH
|78
|85
|79
|242
|+ 29
|37
|PETER KISEMBO
|80
|86
|78
|244
|+ 31
|T38
|ROBERT MUGABE
|80
|85
|80
|245
|+ 32
|T38
|LILLIAN KOOWE
|80
|81
|84
|245
|+ 32
|T40
|GILBERT KIIZA
|84
|80
|82
|246
|+ 33
|T40
|TONY KISADHA
|81
|81
|84
|246
|+ 33
|42
|IGNATIOUS TWESIGYE
|78
|82
|87
|247
|+ 34
|43
|MARTHA BABIRYE
|83
|80
|85
|248
|+ 35
|44
|WYCKLYF MARXMAN
|82
|80
|88
|250
|+ 37
|45
|PATRICK NDASE
|84
|82
|86
|252
|+ 39
|T46
|HARSSHITHA LOGANATHAN
|84
|87
|82
|253
|+ 40
|T46
|RESTY NALUTAAYA
|82
|88
|83
|253
|+ 40
|48
|GLORIA MBAGUTA
|79
|83
|92
|254
|+ 41
|49
|MICHAEL BUSINGE
|86
|82
|89
|257
|+ 44
|T50
|EDWIN BAGUMA
|96
|81
|82
|259
|+ 46
|T50
|BRUCE AIJUKA
|82
|89
|88
|259
|+ 46
|52
|NERIMA SHAMINAH
|88
|89
|84
|261
|+ 48
|53
|ANGELO EDRINE WASIKE
|85
|92
|85
|262
|+ 49
|54
|IVAN NALIMA
|85
|89
|90
|264
|+ 51
|55
|JOSEPH BAGABO
|91
|86
|88
|265
|+ 52
|56
|EMMANUEL LWANGA
|89
|89
|92
|270
|+ 57
|T57
|JAMES J. OKEMA
|97
|89
|86
|272
|+ 59
|T57
|SAIDI KIRARIRA
|99
|86
|87
|272
|+ 59
|59
|ROBERT MABANO
|89
|82
|104
|275
|+ 62
|61
|SAMUEL NTUMWA
|98
|95
|92
|285
|+ 72
|62
|AARON ECEL
|102
|85
|99
|286
|+ 73
|NR
|RICHARD RUGUMAYO
|87
|104
|NR
|NR
|JANET KABAYONGA
|90
|88
|NR
|NS
|HARRIET KITAKA
|80
|NS
|86
|NS
|WALTER TUKAHIIRWA
|88
|NS
|85
|DQ
|JOYCE KISEMBO
|84