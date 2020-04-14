Tumukunde’s bail application will be heard after COVID-19 lockdown

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Former Security Minister Lt. General Henry Tumukunde will have to wait until the end of the current lockdown for the High Court Criminal Division to hear his bail application.

Justice Wilson Kwesiga, the Head of the High Court Criminal Division ruled this morning hat he couldn’t hear the application because the lockdown has affected several court processes due to movement restrictions.

He therefore said that the release of Tumukunde can as well wait in order to prevent the regrettable health incidents which may occur. Justice Kwesiga also directed Tumukunde to get substantial sureties who are above his rank or at the same rank when he returns to court for the hearing.

The sureties will be required to secure authorization letters from the UPDF chief of staff allowing them to stand surety for Tumukunde. He had earlier on presented his wife Stella Tumukunde, Major. General Mugisha Muntu, Salaam Musumba, the Forum for Democratic Change-FDC party vice president and his brother, Hannington Karuhanga as his sureties.

Tumukunde is battling one count of treason and two counts related to illegal possession of firearms. The prosecution alleges that on March 5, 2020 while appearing the Morning Breeze program on the NBS TV, Tumukunde uttered statements calling for an unlawful change of the legitimate gfovernment of Uganda.

He reportedly said “If I was a neighbouring country, I would wish to support people who want to cause a change in Uganda. ” This according to the prosecution was aimed at instigating the Republic of Rwanda to invade Uganda to cause an unlawful change of government.

Prosecution also alleges that on March 13 while at Impala Avenue in Kampala, Tumukunde was found in illegal possession of an AK 47 rifle Registration number and Star Pistol Registration number EL 860030.

URN