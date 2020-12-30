Tumukunde tells Bukomansimbi voters to reject NRM lies

Bukomansimb, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Independent Presidential Candidate Lt. Gen Henry Tumukunde has said that the National Resistance Movement- NRM party cannot deliver on any of its promises.

While addressing residents of Butenga and Lukuuku in Bukomansimbi district on Tuesday, Gen. Tumukunde said the NRM only makes empty promises to the residents during election time and then forgets them after the voting.

He urged the residents to join him in removing the NRM from power by voting for change.

Gen. Tumukunde further said that all the wealth creation programmes are merely meant to hoodwink the population and not to help them.

Gen. Tumukunde says that since he was an insider in the NRM he has first-hand knowledge on the workings of the ruling party. He asked the voters to avoid the lies of the NRM officials and vote for the opposition.

Gen. Tumukunde will on Wednesday campaign in Kiboga and Kyankwanzi districts and then proceed to Mityana, Kasanda and Mubende on Thursday.

