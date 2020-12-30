Tumukunde promises interest-free loans to market vendors

Kyotera, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Presidential candidate Lt. Gen. Henry Tumukunde has pledged to improve the livelihood of market vendors through the provision of interest-free loans and the introduction of certificates of ownership for market stalls.

The former security minister says that through the certificates of ownership, unnecessary evictions will be terminated. He adds that proper schemes will enable the vendors to look after their children and improve their incomes without restraint.

He was addressing voters in Kasambya Trading Centre and the old taxi park in Kyotera Town Council on Tuesday.

To fight unemployment rates among the youths, Tumukunde unveiled plans for a special fund to allow them access funding through banks and empower them to start their own projects.

Earlier in the day, Tumukunde was blocked from entering Mutukula customs premises with his convoy and as a result, he decided to campaign in the surrounding communities before returning to Kyotera where he made different stopovers.

He further condemned the attack on the media by security forces, referring to an incident which left three journalists with injuries in Masaka on Sunday. According to Tumukunde, journalists have a duty to inform the public and blocking them infringes on the public’s right to access information.

In his government, he explains, he will ensure that the media is not disrupted due to the role they play in the development of the country.

********

URN