Tumukunde cautions against frustrating democratic paths to change

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Presidential aspirant General Henry Tumukunde has cautioned the government against frustrating peoples hopes to use the democratic path to change the country’s leadership.

Tumukunde was speaking moments after his release from Njeru police station in Buikwe district on Tuesday where he was held for unclear offences commited. Tumukunde was meeting his campaign coordinators at Royal Paradise Hotel earlier in the day.

The Ssezibwa regional police spokesperson Hellen Butoto says that Tumukunde is charged with doing an act most likely to spread infectious diseases. But Tumukunde said that such happenings are similar to what happened to President Yoweri Museveni in 1981, forcing him to wage war against the sitting government.

However, Tumukunde’s lawyer Shafik Dembe says his client had followed all the COVID-19 guidelines.

Dembe says that the Electoral Commission is aware of Tumukunde’s nationwide consultative meetings on his presidential ambitions after he picked nomination forms.

Sheikh Abubaker Kayiwa, one of Tumukunde’s coordinators said that the government should let all candidates freely traverse the country and promote their ideologies to enable the population to decide who should become their next leader.

******

URN