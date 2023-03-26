Tuchel expects Bayern to win something

Berlin, Germany | Xinhua | The story of the energy-taking past days seemed visible on the faces of Bayern Munich’s leaders.

Chairman Oliver Kahn and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic appeared for an unexpected press conference with serious facial expressions knowing it might be a challenge to talk about their initiated change of head coaches from Julian Nagelsmann to Thomas Tuchel.

While 35-year-old Nagelsmann disappeared on Saturday following days of unrest around the Bavarian club, the stage of attention was prepared for his 49-year-old successor, 2021 Champions League winner Tuchel.

Despite the heavy burden of huge expectations, the former Dortmund, PSG, and Chelsea coach looked relaxed after having signed a contract with the reigning German champions until 2025.

Before saying a word, it seemed clear from now on; it would be on the new arrival’s shoulders to get things back on track again.

Time seems short to achieve a turnaround as next week, national league leader Dortmund is making a visit to Bayern’s arena before former coach Pep Guardiola, and the Citizens are waiting in the Champions League.

The club leaders might have felt a burdensome dependence on their new coach’s success. Kahn and Salihamidzic might have noticed their fans’ disapproval expressed on social media blaming them for actions they at present hardly understand.

Kahn blamed the missing development and consistency of the club’s most expensive squad as the main reason to trigger a new impulse and sack the coach the Bavarians had paid 25 million euros to Leipzig only 19 months ago.

Significant compensation payments come with it, as Nagelsmann owned a contract until 2026. “Our decision is far from panic,” Kahn claimed.

Part of the story is the fact that Bayern feared Tuchel could be taken off the market by other interested sides when waiting too long, as Bayern did in 2018.

Welcome to FC Bayern, Thomas Tuchel! 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/3hfUaP6RuK — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) March 25, 2023



In advance of his first training session next Monday, Tuchel perfectly played the role of the man ready to accomplish a delicate mission.

“I take over one of the best equipped and gifted squads. With that comes the obligation for me to speak about winning and the way we do win games,” Tuchel said after signing his contract this Friday evening.

Salihamidzic said he felt Tuchel’s desire to take over Bayern from the first moment, while Kahn praised the new coach’s experience when in charge of leading European teams. The head of Bayern mentioned the coach’s achievements as exceptional.

Tuchel spoke of a squad able to win all titles this season, “but we are at a first starting point and need get to together over the upcoming days. But we see a great chance to be successful.”

The new Bayern coach announced intense talks with his players and said his first issue, “is to trigger joyful anticipation for our next game.”

Tuchel said it’s time to look to the future “as we are in the middle of the season’s crunch time. It might not be the time for fundamental changes, but we want to win some silverware.”

The challenge to start against Dortmund and the Sky Blues couldn’t be greater, the Bayern coach added.