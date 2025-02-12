Trump: US will not buy Gaza Strip

WASHINGTON, the United States | TASS | US President Donald Trump has said that the United States is not going to buy the Gaza Strip.

“We’re not going to buy anything. We’re going to have it (the Gaza Strip – TASS). We’re going to keep it, and we’re going to make sure that there’s going to be peace and there’s not going to be any problem, and nobody’s going to question it, and we’re going to run it very properly,” he said at a meeting with visiting King Abdullah II of Jordan. When asked how he thinks the US can get control over the Gaza Strip, he said that it would be possible “under the US authority.”

“And eventually we’ll have economic development at a very large scale, maybe the largest scale, on that site. And we’ll have lots of good things built there, including hotels and office buildings and housing and other things,” he said. “I think it (the Gaza Strip – TASS) could be a diamond.”

When asked about the potential resettlement of Gazan, Trump said, “It’s not where I want them to live.” In his words, there will be “a parcel of land” in Jordan and Egypt to taken them in.

US President Donald Trump said after his talks with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on February 4 that Washington was considering long-term ownership of the Gaza Strip in order to develop it for the sake of peace in the Middle East. Also, he proposed resettling Palestinians from the enclave to other countries in the region, which he said could “pay the price.” Trump also indicated that the US is ready to send its troops to Gaza if necessary. On February 6, he once again spoke about his vision of Gaza’s future.

Arab countries, Iran and a number of Western states have opposed this idea. Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow had taken note of Trump’s proposals but it was also aware of Egypt and Jordan’s position.

*****

SOURCE: TASS