Trump to stop providing aid to South Africa

WASHINGTON | Xinhua | U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he would stop providing aid to South Africa until the country investigates “certain classes of people” that he claimed were being treated “very badly” without citing evidence.

“South Africa is confiscating land, and treating certain classes of people VERY BADLY,” Trump said in a Truth Social post.

“The United States won’t stand for it, we will act. Also, I will be cutting off all future funding to South Africa until a full investigation of this situation has been completed!” he said.

It is unclear what led to Trump’s post.

The South African side has yet to respond to Trump’s remarks. ■