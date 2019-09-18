Wednesday , September 18 2019
Trump orders increase in Iran sanctions as Germany extends Saudi arms ban

The Independent September 18, 2019

CLOSE: Trump and the King of Saudi Arabia. 

Washington, United States | AFP |  Trump has ordered government to ‘substantially increase’ Iran sanctions but in Berlin, Germany has extended Saudi arms exports ban as tensions rise in the Middle East.

Trump announced what he said would be substantial new sanctions against Iran in the first response to what US officials say was likely Iranian involvement in an attack on Saudi oil facilities.

“I have just instructed the Secretary of the Treasury to substantially increase Sanctions on the country of Iran!” Trump said in a tweet.

The United States already enforces widespread sanctions that have crippled Iran’s economy, including attempting to shut down its major oil export industry.

In Europe, allies Germany extended the weapons export embargo against Saudi Arabia for six months until the end of March 2020, a government spokesman said Wednesday.

Besides a halt in deliveries during the period, no new weapons contracts would be approved, the spokesman added about the embargo, which was imposed last October over the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

 

