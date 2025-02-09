Trump in no rush about his Gaza plan

WASHINGTON, the United States | TASS | US President Donald Trump said that he is not in a hurry to implement his Gaza plan.

“No rush to do anything,” he told reporters at the start of a White House meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

Trump said the plan has been “very well received” but there have been no further deliberations.

“The US would view it as a real estate transaction,” he said. “I think the fact that we’re there, that we have an investment there, I think would go a long way to creating peace.”

According to Trump, Israel would deal with providing security in Gaza.

On February 4, Trump said at a joint news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, following their talks at the White House, that the US was considering long-term ownership of the Gaza Strip in order to develop it for the sake of peace in the Middle East. He also proposed relocating Palestinians from the enclave to other countries in the region. Trump indicated that the US is ready to send its troops to Gaza if necessary.

Arab countries, Iran and some Western nations have opposed Trump’s proposals. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow took note of the US president’s idea, but also acknowledged that Egypt and Jordan have refused to cooperate with the plan.

SOURCE: TASS