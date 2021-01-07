TRUMP: Full statement

Washington, US | THE INDEPENDENT | US President Donald Trump has conceded defeat in the elections for the first time, but still signed off a statement by saying his, was the ” greatest first term in presidential history.”

The President was under immense pressure after a chaotic day in which his supporters stormed the Capitol Hill building.

****

Statement by President Donald J. Trump on the Electoral Certification:

“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th. I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!”