WASHINGTON, the United States | TASS | European countries don’t know how to resolve the Ukraine crisis, US President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House.

When asked why European countries weren’t proposing specific options for settling the conflict, the US leader said that “sometimes questions aren’t answerable.”

“They’re in a very unusual position. They don’t know how to end the war,” Trump noted.

The US president went on to say that he had always had a good relationship with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. “He wants to end the war, and I think he’s going to be more generous than he has to be, and that’s pretty good,” Trump added.

Putin discussed the prospects for settling the situation in Ukraine in a phone call with Trump on February 12. According to the Kremlin, the US leader called for ending military activities as soon as possible and resolving the issue through peaceful means. Putin, in turn, highlighted the need to eliminate the root causes of the conflict. He also agreed with the US president that a long-term solution could be achieved through peace talks. On February 24, Putin pointed out that the European countries might contribute to talk on Ukraine but they could not demand to be included in the process. Moscow had been in discussion with European countries but they chose to cut off communication, Putin added.

SOURCE: TASS