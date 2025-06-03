Trump administration files appeal to Supreme Court over federal mass firings

SAN FRANCISCO | Xinhua | The U.S. Trump administration on Monday filed an appeal with the Supreme Court seeking to overturn the federal court’s injunction that had prevented federal agencies from carrying out large-scale workforce reductions and reorganizations.

In the appeal, U.S. Solicitor General John Sauer argued that “controlling the personnel of federal agencies lies at the heartland” of the president’s authority, and “the Constitution does not erect a presumption against presidential control of agency staffing, and the president does not need special permission from Congress to exercise” his core constitutional powers.

On May 30, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit rejected the Trump administration’s appeal, upholding the temporary injunction issued earlier by Judge Susan Illston of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. The injunction barred federal agencies and the Office of Management and Budget from moving forward with broad-scale layoffs and structural reorganizations.

The Ninth Circuit held that implementing extensive layoffs and reorganizations would seriously impair many areas, including the national food safety system and veterans’ healthcare, and therefore such actions should be suspended while the litigation proceeds.

On May 9, Illston issued a two-week temporary injunction requiring federal agencies to halt enforcement of the administrative order signed by President Donald Trump in February, as well as the subsequent memorandum issued by the Office of Management and Budget. She also ordered agencies to rescind any layoff notices issued under the president’s order, to reinstate positions for employees placed on administrative leave, and to provide appropriate compensation.

In her ruling, Illston stated that the president must obtain congressional approval in order to reform federal agencies. Agencies may not undertake mass reorganizations or layoffs without authorization from Congress.

On May 22, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California further ruled to extend the injunction indefinitely. The Department of Justice filed an appeal with the Ninth Circuit the following day. ■