Transporters warn of clashes with travelers over hiked fares

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Transporters are worried of possible clashes with travelers over transport fares when the suspension on public transport is finally lifted.

According to his last address on easing the Covid-19 lockdown, President Yoweri Museveni indicated that public transport will resume on June 2nd after the nationwide distribution of masks.

He however said the transporters will be allowed to carry half of their capacities to allow social distancing.

Operators say to break even, they will have to double transport fares which is likely trigger clashes with passengers.

Don-Mark Kayiiwa, a taxi driver at Salaama stage in Kisenyi says there is a high likelihood of clashing with passengers over transport fares.

He calls for government intervention to prepare the public for hiked transport fares because of the prevailing circumstances.

One of the drivers at Ntinda-Kampala stage said they are likely to double the fare from Shillings 2000 to 5000. He however said this will require a lot of explaining to the passengers.

Leo Beyaagira, the Director Global Buses says they are likely to double the fare from Kampala to Mbarara from Shillings 20,000 to 40,000 or more to cater for the empty seats.

Ashiraf Byamugisha, a driver with Global Bus services and the acting chairperson of Uganda Bus Association wants government to permit buses to carry at least 40 passengers per trip.

Costly lockdown

Leo Beyaagira, the Director Global Buses told URN that he lost over Shillings 200 million is the last two months to maintain his fleet because of the lock-down.

He also spent money on paying for parking space and driver’s allowances to just come in and warm up the engines.

URN