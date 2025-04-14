Transitional leader who ousted Bongo, wins Gabon election

Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema elected Gabon’s president

LIBREVILLE | Xinhua | Gabon’s transitional leader Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema has been elected president following Saturday’s vote, the Interior Ministry announced on Sunday.

Nguema secured 90.35 percent of the total votes cast in the election, Interior Minister Hermann Immongault said.

Nguema has served as Gabon’s transitional president since leading the 2023 coup that ousted former President Ali Bongo Ondimba.

His main challenger, Alain-Claude Bilie By Nze, former prime minister under the Ondimba administration, came in second with about 3.02 percent of the vote, according to the minister.

A total of 920,200 voters were registered, including more than 28,000 abroad. The voter turnout stood at 70.4 percent, said the minister.

Saturday’s vote marked Gabon’s first presidential election since the coup, signaling the final stage of the country’s political transition and anticipated return to constitutional order. ■