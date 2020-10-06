Transfer Deadline Day: All the confirmed deals

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Monday 5 October was Transfer Deadline Day for the summer 2020 window.

Premier League clubs had until 23:00 BST, or 01:00 on 6 October if they submitted a deal sheet in time, to recruit and register new players.

The key deals on Deadline Day:

Fulham sign Loftus-Cheek, Adarabioyo and Andersen

Thomas Partey joins Arsenal on a long-term deal from Atletico Madrid

Theo Walcott returns to boyhood club Southampton on loan

Leeds bring in winger Raphinha from Rennes

Former PSG striker Edinson Cavani joins Man Utd on one-year deal

Centre-back Ben Godfrey joins Everton from Norwich City

Red Devils also sign Brazil defender Alex Telles from Porto

Loftus-Cheek’s west London move

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has made the short trip to Fulham to sign a season-long loan deal from Chelsea. The England midfielder scored six Premier League goals for the Blues in 2018/19 before an injury-hit campaign last season.

“I watched Fulham at the start of the season and they looked like they’re playing decent football. With this Manager, I think I can get back to my best football. That’s the main thing for me, to find my form and help this team win games,” he told the club’s official website.

Adarabioyo’s Fulham switch

Fulham have completed the permanent signing of centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo from Manchester City. The 23-year-old, who came through Man City’s Academy, has agreed a three-year deal with the option for a further 12 months.

Man Utd’s third Deadline Day addition

It’s been a busy day for Manchester United, who have confirmed the signing of 18-year-old Uruguayan player Facundo Pellistri on a five-year contract from Atletico Penarol.

Intelligent Partey the right fit for Arteta

Arsenal have announced the signing of midfielder Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid on a long-term contract. The 27-year-old won both the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Super Cup in his time at the Spanish club.

“We’re very impressed with his attitude and his approach to the game. He’s an intelligent footballer and we’re looking forward to him integrating into our system and contributing to the progress we’re building at the moment at the club,” head coach Mikel Arteta told the club’s official website.

Olsen strengthens Everton’s goalkeeping options

Sweden international Robin Olsen will challenge Everton No 1 Jordan Pickford for a starting place after the club confirmed his season-long loan deal from Roma.

Torreira leaves on loan

Arsenal have allowed central midfielder Lucas Torreira to join Atletico Madrid on a season-long loan. The Uruguayan made 63 Premier League appearances for the Gunners over the last two seasons.

Andersen’s loan move to Fulham

Fulham have signed Denmark centre-back Joachim Andersen on a season-long loan from Lyon.

Walcott’s back at Southampton

Southampton have confirmed that Theo Walcott is back at St Mary’s Stadium after joining on loan from Everton. He came through Saints’ Academy and joined Arsenal in January 2006 before going on to play for the Toffees.

“I will probably cry, I bet, when I first play, and it means so much. All the people that made it happen, I can’t thank them enough. Honestly, I’m so pleased,” the 31-year-old told the club’s official website.

Leeds sign Raphinha

Leeds United have made a move for Brazilian winger Raphinha from Rennes. The club have confirmed that he has joined for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance.

Garcia’s permanent move from Man City

Aleix Garcia has joined Dinamo Bucharest on a permanent transfer from Manchester City, the four-time Premier League champions have announced.

Cavani eager to represent ‘incredible’ Man Utd

Man Utd have confirmed that Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani has joined the club on a one-year contract. He left Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, and arrives after scoring 341 goals at club level in Europe since 2007.

“I’ve worked really hard during the time off and I feel eager to compete and represent this incredible club,” Cavani told the club’s official website.

Nyland leaves Aston Villa

Orjan Nyland has parted company with Aston Villa after a mutual agreement for the termination of his contract was agreed. The goalkeeper made seven Premier League appearances for the Villans in 2019/20.

Man Utd look to future with Diallo

Manchester United have made their first move for the winter transfer window, having reached an agreement to sign 18-year-old Amad Diallo from Atalanta in January 2021.

Moves for Boufal, Silva and Knight

Sofiane Boufal has left Southampton to join Angers in France’s Ligue 1 on a free transfer, while West Ham United’s Xande Silva has joined Greek side Aris Thessaloniki on a season-long loan and Leicester City’s Academy product Josh Knight has moved to Wycombe Wanderers on loan until January.

Smalling ends Man Utd career

Man Utd have announced that Chris Smalling has joined Roma on a permanent basis. The centre-back, who spent 2019/20 on loan with the Italian club, won two Premier League titles in 10 years at Old Trafford.

Southampton’s Hoedt on the move

Saints have confirmed that centre-back Wesley Hoedt has joined Lazio on a season-long loan, with an option to buy. Hoedt moved to St Mary’s Stadium from the Italian club in 2017.

Wilshere leaves West Ham

West Ham and Jack Wilshere have agreed the mutual termination of the midfielder’s contract at London Stadium. The 28-year-old made 16 Premier League appearances in two full seasons with the club.

Fellow midfielder Josh Cullen, 24, has also left the Hammers. He has joined Belgian club Anderlecht on a permanent basis.

Ghezzal’s loan move from Leicester

Algerian midfielder Rachid Ghezzal has left Leicester on loan to Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas until the end of the 2020/21 season.

Deadline for 25-man squad lists

Clubs have until 20 October to submit their updated 25-man squad list to the Premier League. This follows the closure of the domestic-only window, during which clubs can trade only with those in the EFL or below, at 17:00 BST on 16 October.

First-team experience for Man City goalkeeper

Young Man City goalkeeper Daniel Grimshaw has joined Belgian side Lommel SK on loan for the rest of the 2020/21 campaign.

Loan move for Chelsea’s Bakayoko

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has left the club on a season-long loan deal to Italian Serie A side Napoli, the club have announced.

Telles: Joining Man Utd is a huge honour

Brazil international Alex Telles has completed a permanent transfer to Man Utd. The left-back has racked up 26 goals and 50 assists in five seasons with Porto. “To join a club with the prestige of Manchester United is a huge honour,” the 27-year-old told the club’s official website.

Rodrigo Vilca joins Newcastle

Newcastle United have made their first signing of Deadline Day, bringing in 21-year-old midfielder Rodrigo Vilca from Deportivo Municipal in his native Peru for an undisclosed fee. He will link up with the club’s Under-23 side.

Carrillo leaves Southampton on free transfer

Southampton have announced that Argentinian striker Guido Carrillo has agreed to move to Spanish side Elche on a free transfer, with an agreement reached to terminate his contract.

Guendouzi departs for season

Arsenal have confirmed that central midfielder Matteo Guendouzi has joined Hertha Berlin on a season-long loan.

Vinagre heads to Olympiacos on loan

Wolverhampton Wanderers have let 21-year-old wing-back Ruben Vinagre join Olympiacos on a season-long loan deal. The Portuguese has made 35 Premier League appearances since August 2018.

Klarer leaves Saints

Twenty-year-old centre-back Christoph Klarer has made a permanent move from Southampton to German side Fortuna Dusseldorf.

French midfielder joins Burnley academy

Burnley have added France youth international Anthony Gomez Mancini to their Under-23 squad, with the 19-year-old central midfielder arriving on loan from Angers with a view to a possible permanent move.

Ballard heads to Blackpool

Arsenal’s 21-year-old defender Dan Ballard, who made his senior debut for Northern Ireland last month, has joined League One side Blackpool on loan for the season.

Adaptable recruit

Everton’s new signing Ben Godfrey believes his versatility will be useful at Goodison Park.

“I can play a range of positions – centre-back, in a back three on the left or right,” he told the club’s official website. “I have played full-back and holding midfield.

“Whatever the manager sees fit… if he sees me going furthest in a certain position, I absolutely trust his opinion.”.

Cochrane heads to Belgium

Brighton & Hove Albion left-back Alex Cochrane will be spending the rest of the season on loan with Belgian club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, subject to international clearance.

Spurs loan out Sessegnon

Ryan Sessegnon has left Tottenham Hotspur on loan, joining German club Hoffenheim for the rest of the 2020/21 season.

Everton recruit Godfrey

Everton have signed centre-back Ben Godfrey from Norwich City, with the 22-year-old signing a five-year deal after arriving for an undisclosed fee.

The England Under-21 defender returns to the Premier League after making 30 appearances for the relegated Canaries last season, and is relishing the opportunity to play for Carlo Ancelotti.

“I am looking forward to working with the manager and I am sure he can help me reach the next level and teach me endless amounts in the game,” Godfrey told the club’s official website.

