Traffic police deployed at Entebbe beaches to tame drunk drivers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Traffic officers in Entebbe have been instructed to station at all recreation grounds and test all drivers at their time of departure as a measure to control drunk driving as the public welcomes the new year.

This was announced as one of the new guidelines issued by the Traffic Police Department, ahead of the New Year festivities. According to a statement by the Uganda Police Force, millions of revellers and celebrants are expected to gather at places of worship, entertainment, and social centres, to usher in the New Year.

“The police is in close coordination with emergency service units and lifeguards along all beaches and are warning holidaymakers and revellers to usher the New Year, 2020, in a safe and responsible manner. Our teams will be targeting alcohol-related acts of violence and, anti-social behaviour,” a police statement reads.

The police will also be holding joint patrols with the Uganda Peoples Defence Forces-UPDF, to ensure that no revellers and swimmers are in the waters by 6 pm. There shall also be no burning of tires and firing of bullets as part of celebrations.

Entebbe is a hub for beaches and entertainment parks which attract thousands of revellers, all through the festive season. The hive of activity this evening is expected at Imperial Resort Beach Hotel, where musician Kanda Bongo Man is expected to perform, Lido and Aero beaches will host several Ugandan musicians and among churches which will be hosting overnight prayers.

The Security Committee of the municipality estimates that more than 200,000 people are likely to converge in the said places.

Entebbe Deputy Resident District Commissioner Noor Njuki says the guidelines are meant to avert road accidents and irresponsible behaviour during and after the celebrations. He also advised all drivers, intending to go through Entebbe to move with their driving licenses and National Identity Cards.

The Entebbe policing area recorded four accidents along the Entebbe Expressway extension between Mpala and Lido beach on Christmas Day, this year. The officer in charge of traffic in Entebbe Stella Chepchumba says the accidents were a result of drunk driving.

Meanwhile, the police force has announced that they have adjusted overt and covert deployment plans, to counter all forms of hostilities that the country could be subjected to as people celebrate the end of a year and usher in New Year.

