Traffic adjustments announced ahead of CHAN 2024 tournament

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety has announced a comprehensive traffic management plan to facilitate the smooth and secure movement of teams, officials, and guests during the upcoming African Nations Championship (CHAN).

In a July 30, 2025, press statement, Michael Kananura, the spokesperson of the Traffic Directorate, revealed that several roads in and around Kampala and Entebbe will be affected throughout the tournament period. “The adjustments are necessary to ensure public safety and minimize congestion as Uganda hosts this prestigious continental event,” said Kananura.

The main access routes will include the Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, the Northern Bypass, and the Bwaise Interchange. Other areas that will be affected include the stretch from Kubiri Roundabout through Mulago Traffic Lights to Yusuf Lule Road, as well as Kira Road Police Station via Bukoto Road. Traffic will also be regulated along Kalerwe Interchange to Kisasi Roundabout, and from Naalya Interchange to Namboole Interchange, leading to Mandela National Stadium.

Additional routes that will experience adjustments are Busega to Kabusu through Natete, Mulago to Kadiba Stadium via Wandegeya and Makerere Hill Road, and the Jinja Road corridor leading to Kyambogo University Playground. While normal traffic flow will be maintained on most days, diversions will be enforced from midday on match days, especially around Namboole Stadium.

Heavy trucks will be rerouted from Kalelwe Interchange to Gayaza, Kalagi, and Mukono, and also from Mukono through Kalagi and Gayaza back to Kalelwe Interchange. Passenger vehicles will be diverted from Naalya Interchange toward Kyaliwajjala, Ssonde, and Seeta, and vice versa from Seeta to Kyaliwajjala and Naalya.

Additionally, vehicles from Bweyogerere will be directed toward Jokas Hotel using Kinawataka Road. Access to Kireka Trading Center will be blocked at Hared Petrol Station, and the stretch from Kireka–Nasanga Junction to Jokas Hotel will be open to pedestrians only. Authorities have also issued strict parking guidelines. Parking at the Southern Playground Wing near match venues will be restricted to VIP-accredited vehicles only.

Members of the public have been urged not to come with private vehicles unless they possess the designated VIP sticker. Those without stickers will be denied access and are advised to seek alternative parking. Kananura noted that traffic police will be heavily deployed along designated routes. Lead vehicles will escort official convoys to ensure the secure and timely movement of teams and dignitaries.

“We call on all road users to comply with traffic officer directives, plan journeys early, and exercise maximum discipline and courtesy,” SP Kananura appealed. Uganda is hosting the African Nations Championship (CHAN) for the first time, and authorities are keen to deliver a seamless transport experience for both locals and visitors.

URN