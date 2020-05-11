Traders protest delayed opening of Busia market

Busia, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Traders dealing in produce at the Busia market are unhappy about the delayed re-opening of the market.

According to the vendors, they don’t understand why they are closed yet President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni in his last address allowed all agricultural stores to operate and yet their stocked goods are perishing in the stores.

Last Friday traders walked in groups across the streets of town which turned into running battles with police who found that some traders had opened their stores.

On 17 March, the district task ordered for the closure of the market after they observed that many Kenyan traders were coming in the area an act that risks lives in the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19).

Wilson Magemeso, the secretary of the produce dealers says that most of the traders had stocked tonnes of maize before the closure of the market. He said vendors want the RDC to make clarification on their operation.

Hamza Wandera, a trader says that they want to sell off their old stock and buy new goods because they are almost in a new season.

Julius Emoit, the speaker Busia municipal council also a produce dealer says that Kenyan traders have taken chance to reach deep in villages to buy maize and this means that the market will lose its value when farmers transact businesses directly with Kenyans.

Sadhala Wegulo, another trader also secretary marketing and natural resources in Busia Municipal council says that the closure of the market has affected the local revenue in the municipality.

Frank Kasumba, the market tenderer says that they are ready to battle with police until they understand their concerns.

Sadiq Amin, the LCIII Chairperson Eastern Division says that the closure of the market was unfair because it’s where most people in the municipality earn their daily income.

Paul Kalikwan, the Deputy Resident District Commissioner says that Busia town is unique due to its location at the border and most of the produce dealers practice cross border trade. He said they can’t allow the market to reopen until they come with genuine measures to control the businesses for safety of people’s lives.

