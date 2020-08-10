Toyota Uganda staff under quarantine after 3 COVID-19 cases found

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Toyota Uganda has temporarily closed its Kampala branch at First Street, Industrial area after three of their staff tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a statement issued today by Mahmood Omar, the Managing Director, the branch will be temporarily closed effective today as additional steps, as guided by the authorities are put in place.

Omar, says last week, some of their staff at the branch reported feeling unwell with mild flu like symptoms and as a precautionary measure they requested that they be tested.

He says Interim results from Ministry of Health have been received and three of their staff have so far tested positive for COVID-19.

The employees have been referred to Mulago Hospital for further observation and treatment, while the rest of the employees at the Kampala, in line with their safety procedures and Ministry of Health guidelines, have been requested to stay at home under the mandatory 14-days quarantine as the situation continues to be monitored.

“This is a challenging time for us and all our stakeholders, but we assure everyone concerned that we are fully committed to play our part; whatever it takes to protect our staff and our clients,” said Omar in the statement.

The MD says strict safety measures and SOP guidelines continue to be followed at their Head office in Namanve Industrial Park and their branches countrywide which he says are still open.

Uganda has 1,297 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 9 deaths.

