TotalEnergies commits to cleaner energy in Uganda

TotalEnergies, the global integrated energy says it is committed to supporting Uganda’s energy security agenda. It says that is demonstrated by the numerous renewable energy projects that it is developing in Uganda.

Mariam Nampeera Mbowa, TotalEnergies Uganda Deputy General Manager said the support towards solar energy would help Uganda to not only improve livelihoods but also help to offset the carbon footprint.

Nampeera Mbowa committed at the Renewable Energy Conference 2024 (REC24) held at Speke Resort Munyonyo.

She was representing TotalEnergies Uganda General Manager, Philippe Groueix at the annual conference under the theme “Transforming Livelihoods through Clean Energy Access”

In 2022, TotalEnergies Uganda, the developer of the Tilenga oil project entered an agreement with the government of Uganda to deploy over 120 MW of Solar Photovoltaic (PV) technology as part of ensuring energy security and energy transition in the country.

The company, which globally produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables, and electricity committed to supporting the deployment of 1GW of renewable energy in Uganda by 2030. It has since embarked on undertaking feasibility studies and developing solar PV projects in Kapeeka, Iganga, Tororo, Kumi, Bukedea, and Pallisa districts.

Nampeera told the conference that they have so far progressed on two out of the six sites selected for a 20 MW solar power plant per site. She said the sites in Iganga and Tororo have reached maturity ready for permitting. “We aim to achieve commercial operations for this pair of sites in the fourth quarter of 2026,” she said.

The company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity at the end of July 2024 acquired a 28.3% stake in the Bujagali hydropower plant. Bujagali, with a capacity of 250 MW, covers more than 25% of Uganda’s peak electricity demand or 12.5% of Uganda’s total installed capacity.

TotalEnergies has indicated that the acquisition of renewable hydroelectric assets and projects in Africa reflects its desire to contribute to the continent’s energy transition by bringing electricity to the people of African countries.

Nambowa said that their entry into the hydropower sector is part of the recognition of Uganda’s immense potential in hydroelectricity.

In May this year, TotalEnergies committed to supporting the deployment of clean cooking technologies across Africa.

One hundred million people are expected to benefit from the TotalEnergies initiative. Studies in Uganda indicate that close to 90% of the population depends on biomass, biofuels, and waste for energy.

Mbowa said TotalEnergies acknowledges the importance of supporting energy users to transition to cleaner fuels.

She said in that regard, the company is constructing an 80-kilo tone per year LPG plant within the Tilenga project area.

“Uganda currently consumes 36 kilo-tone per year of LPG. And the Tilenga facility will therefore offer enough capacity to help domestic users to switch to cleaner cooking fuel” she said

Mbowa revealed thatTotalEnergies halted the importation and distribution of heavy fuel in Uganda and that it is encouraging its commercial and industrial clients to transit to liquefied petroleum gas.

On the transition to e-mobility, Mbowa told URN that TotalEnergies is aiding the transition to e-mobility by supplying hosting infrastructure for battery swapping stations for two-wheeler e-bikes or boda boda and charging stations for electric vehicles.

“It is widely recognized that the two-stroke motorcycle engines heavily contribute to poor air quality in urban and peri-urban areas. We are very dedicated to supporting this transition” said Mbowa.

TotalEnergies says its climate ambition to get to Net Zero by 2050 and ongoing transformation into a multi-energy company puts the sustainable development goals at the core of the company strategy.

Globally, the company committed to a Two-pillar Multi-energy Strategy aimed at meeting growing global energy demand, while reducing the greenhouse gas emissions associated with energy production and use