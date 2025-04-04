Political party colours banned at Kabaka’s 70th Birthday Run

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The organizers of Kabaka Mutebi’s birthday run in Buddu County have banned participants from putting on political party colours and insignias and chanting slogans, to avoid the possibility of causing chaos.

On Sunday, Buganda Kingdom loyalists will participate in a marathon as part of the activities for commemorations of Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi’s 70th birth anniversary. The marathon is dedicated to the fight against HIV/Aids, by emphasizing the mobilisation of men to take up a central role in protecting the female gender.

Jude Muleke, the Kabaka’s representative in Buddu County, culturally addressed as Ppokino, says that the birthday run in the area is restricted from any semblance of political party connotations, to avoid contradictions. He says that because the country is gearing up for a heated political season, they have obtained reports that some politicians may want to grab the opportunity and turn the marathon into a campaigning platform for their divisive aspirations, hence abusing its original intentions.

He declared tight restrictions against the use of posters and attire branded with symbols and slogans of any political parties or intending candidates, warning anybody showing up with them or chanting slogans would not be tolerated to avoid causing conflicts among the participants.

Andrew Lugemwa, the Chairperson of the local Organizing Committee for the marathon, says that besides the unauthorized campaign materials, they have also restricted organized gangs that usually move around politicians.

According to him, they have collaborated with security organs to eliminate any form of chaos that may disorganize the marathon.

Meanwhile, Hajja Siraje Ssesazi, the Second Deputy Buddu County Chief, says that ahead of the marathon, they organized a series of health and counselling camps in the different parts of Buddu to reawaken communities, especially the youth, to continue embracing the HIV prevention and management interventions.

He adds that they also want to use the camps to mobilize the people on leadership, hygiene and environment conservation practices, as a way of building community awareness and resilience to the impacts of climate change.

URN