TotalEnergies commission revamped Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) filling and storage plant in Jinja

Jinja, Uganda | BUSINESS CORRESPONDENT | TotalEnergies Marketing Uganda Limited has today commissioned its newly revamped Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) filling and storage plant in Jinja, reaffirming TotalEnergies’ commitment to sustainably providing reliable and cleaner energy for cooking and industrial use for its customers in Uganda.

The revamped facility is equipped with state‑of‑the‑art, fully automated technology and essential safety systems to ensure accurate filling of standardized cylinders, zero leakage and tamper‑proof sealing, thereby giving customers full confidence that they are purchasing a clean, safe energy solution in the exact quantity they expect.

Speaking at the ceremony, Olufemi Babajide, the Managing Director of TotalEnergies Marketing Uganda, noted that the investment demonstrates the company’s long-term commitment to supporting Uganda’s energy priorities:

“One of our values at TotalEnergies is ‘Pioneering Spirit’. This refurbished plant re-affirms our commitment to lead the delivery of quality, reliable, clean energy to all Ugandans, especially as the country looks forward to achieving local production of LPG in the oil region. It should assure everyone that TotalEnergies is very much a part of this country’s sustainable development story by ensuring safety of operations and products, efficiency of our services and environmental stewardship,” said Olufemi Babajide.

Also present at the commissioning was the Executive Vice President, TotalEnergies, East and Central Africa, Biova Biova Agbokou, who said that the increased efficiency and capacity of the LPG plant in Jinja was an important part of TotalEnergies’ global ambition of giving 100 million people in Africa and India access to clean cooking by 2030.

“The modern facility shows our commitment to invest in supplying clean cooking energy that is not only easily and readily available, but which reduces the risk of respiratory and cardiovascular disease associated with traditional stoves that use charcoal and firewood. In addition, cooking gas is a great time saver which will allow households more time to devote to nurturing relationships, education and entrepreneurship. Lastly clean cooking solutions like LPG significantly reduce carbon emissions which are critical to the sustainability of life as we know it today. There is no reason why we should not all embrace LPG,” said Biova Agbokou.

The revamped LPG plant, according to the Chief Guest, Amb. Steven Kaboyo, demonstrated the mind of TotalEnergies and how aligned it is to Uganda’s adaptation strategy and sustainability journey to embrace energy solutions like LPG that are cleaner, safer and more sustainable for society.

Speaking during the commissioning, Jese Egesa, the Operations Manager for TotalEnergies Marketing Uganda Ltd, said the plant was constructed in2016 and scheduled to commence operations in 2017, as full operational completion was achieved in December 2025.

He said, ‘’The facility occupies approximately five acres, with part of the land currently dedicated to active production while additional space remains available for future expansion. The plant has a storage capacity of up to 140 tons of marketable gas before cylinder filling and can produce over 40 tons per day, an increase from its previous capacity of around 30 tons per day before commissioning. Daily cylinder output ranges between 40 and 50 tons, depending on demand, with additional capacity available for other product lines’’.

Ben Kagonyera, Manager of Business Development at the Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC), noted that the commissioning marks a significant milestone in strengthening Uganda’s energy sector. He emphasized that Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) remains a critical component in advancing cleaner energy solutions across the country.

“This investment is both timely and necessary, as it complements ongoing efforts to promote clean cooking solutions and sustainable energy use,” Kagonyera said.

He further highlighted UNOC’s partnership with TotalEnergies in the upstream sector, expressing optimism about future domestic gas production.

“We are excited to have TotalEnergies as a partner in the upstream. With the commencement of oil production, gas will also be produced. This presents a valuable opportunity for Uganda to supply locally produced gas to its citizens, thereby improving access to LPG, which is a vital element of our energy ecosystem,” he stated.

Kagonyera explained that the production of LPG is intrinsically linked to oil production timelines. “Gas production will begin simultaneously with oil production. As such, excess gas, including LPG, will come on stream once oil production starts,” he added.