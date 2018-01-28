Total Uganda unveils individual fuel cards

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Total Uganda has unveiled a new cashless payment solution for its customers as it strives to increase convenience at all its 128 service stations as well as enhance revenue growth.

The new card that goes for Shs11, 800, will also enable customers pay for other services such as Total wash, cooking gas and solar products.

Florentin de Loppinot, the managing director, Total Uganda Limited, said the new card has been designed to help individual customers plan and manage their spend better due to introduction of ceiling limits, choice of service supported and analytic reporting.

“In the past, large companies were the only ones with fuel cards to manage their fleet but we realized the need for individuals who want to control the fuel they use for efficiency and cost saving, “he said.

“We are (also) working on seeing how to reduce cash transactions at our fuel stations but transactions go on.” Presently, Total Uganda has more than 11,000 fuel cards are circulation.